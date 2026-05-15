Who is IAS Padma Jaiswal? 2003-batch officer removed from her services over corruption charges; here’s how she was dismissed

IAS Padma Jaiswal, 2003-batch AGNUT cadre officer was removed from her service over corruption charges after the dismissal order was issued earlier this week against her.

IAS Padma Jaiswal, 2003-batch AGNUT cadre officer was removed from her service over corruption charges after the dismissal order was issued earlier this week against her. Her dismissal order received its final approval from the President of India based on the recommendation of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which functions under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Who is Padma Jaiswal?

Padma Jaiswal is an IAS officer, who has been into government services for more than two decades. She had held several important positions in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, and Puducherry.

She completed her schooling from St. Xavier's School and later attended University Business School, Panjab University. She holds an MBA and is also a Company Secretary certified by Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Padma has worked as a UGC Research Fellow with academic focus areas including business administration, management, international affairs, financial management, and legal personnel management.

In 2007-08, Padma Jaiswal was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh. Local residents in February 2008 filed a FIR against her alleging her of misusing her official position and misappropriating government funds. She was suspended in April 2008, although the suspension was later revoked in October 2010.

Here’s how she was removed

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) began disciplinary action against Jaiswal under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules. She was given charge sheets in 2009 and 2010. The MHA later consulted the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), with the UPSC recommending her removal from service.

Earlier, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had cancelled the proceedings, saying the MHA did not have authority over AGMUT cadre officers. The Union government challenged this order in the Delhi High Court, which ruled in favour of the Centre on April 1 this year.

The High Court said the CAT had made an error in its decision and restored the disciplinary proceedings. After the court’s ruling, the MHA completed the process and recommended the major penalty of removing her from service.