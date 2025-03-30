She began her career in Odisha’s Maoist-affected Sundargarh district, where she initiated key social programs.

Senior Odisha cadre IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan has taken voluntary retirement after the Centre approved her application. The Central Government granted approval on March 13, 2025, waiving the mandatory three-month notice period and directing the Odisha government to issue the necessary notification.

Who Is Sujata Karthikeyan?

Karthikeyan, a 2000-batch IAS officer, studied Political Science at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and later earned a Master’s in International Politics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). She began her career in Odisha’s Maoist-affected Sundargarh district, where she initiated key social programs.

In 2005, she introduced a bicycle distribution scheme for high school girls under the motto 'Mobility is Empowerment.' The following year, she included eggs in the Mid-Day Meal scheme to improve students’ nutrition, an initiative later expanded across Odisha. She also promoted football and hockey among youth in Maoist-prone areas, earning the nickname "Football Collector."

One of her most impactful roles was leading ‘Mission Shakti,’ Odisha’s flagship women’s empowerment program. Under her leadership, the program grew to support 70 lakh women, and credit access for women's self-help groups (SHGs) increased from Rs 500 crore to Rs 15,000 crore over seven years.

As Cuttack’s first woman Collector, she launched ‘Mamta,’ a cash transfer scheme for pregnant women. During her brief tenure as Secretary of Culture, she played a key role in organising the first World Odia Language Conference.

Before retiring, she served as Special Secretary in Odisha’s Finance Department. In May 2024, she was transferred from her post as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Mission Shakti following Election Commission orders over alleged office misuse.

Karthikeyan is married to VK Pandian, a former bureaucrat-turned-politician and close aide of ex-Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Pandian also took voluntary retirement in 2023 but withdrew from politics after the BJD’s electoral defeat in 2024.