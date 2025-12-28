Who is IAS Jasjit Kaur? Bijnor DM whose official residence is at risk of being sealed due to..., here's all you need to know

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Jasjit Kaur is a 2012-batch IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. She has established herself as a strict and experienced administrator. However, a special court in Moradabad orders the seizure of her government residence due to a long-pending land acquisition compensation case.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 09:47 AM IST

The district administration in Bijnor is currently under the spotlight as IAS officer Jasjit Kaur, the District Magistrate, faces a court order to attach her official residence over an unpaid compensation case. The order was passed by a special court in Moradabad, which has also directed Kaur to appear in court on January 9, 2026.

Who is Jasjit Kaur?

Jasjit Kaur is a 2012-batch IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Born on October 14, 1984, in Amritsar, Punjab, Kaur has established herself as a strict and experienced administrator. She holds a B.Sc. (Economics) degree and a PGDCA. Jasjit Kaur cracked the UPSC exam in 2011 and secured All India Rank (AIR) 291. She joined as an IAS officer on September 3, 2012. 

Jasjit Kaur's administrative journey

Kaur's administrative career has been marked by various postings across Uttar Pradesh. She began with district training in Sitapur and Agra, followed by stints as Joint Magistrate in Unnao and Chief Development Officer in Bulandshahr. She has also served as Special Secretary in the Planning Department and Additional Managing Director of the National Health Mission in Lucknow.

Kaur was the District Magistrate and Collector in Shamli from 2020 to 2023 and held the same position in Sultanpur. She was later posted as Additional Commissioner in Meerth and took charge as DM and Collector in Bijnor on January 16, 2025.

Why Jasjit Kaur's is under radar?

The controversy surrounding Kaur stems from a land acquisition case dating back several years. The Irrigation Department had acquired 1.16 hectares of land from a farmer, Umash, in Ebrahimabad village, Bijnor, for a canal project. The farmer was entitled to four times the circle rate as compensation, but the department failed to pay the dues. Umash approached the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority (LARA) court in Moradabad, which ordered the department to pay Rs 25.23 lakh in compensation. Despite the court's order, the payment was not made, leading to the current situation.

The LARA court, led by Justice Jagmuddin, has taken a stern stance on the matter. The court has ordered the attachment of Kaur's official residence and directed that the compensation amount be recovered from the sale proceeds. The court has also made it clear that Kaur can continue to reside in the house, but she cannot sell or transfer the property. The DM has been directed to appear in court on January 9, 2026.

Jasjit Kaur's response

In response to the court order, Kaur has stated that she will comply with the court's directive and ensure that the compensation is paid to the farmer. She has also announced an inquiry into the matter and indicated that action will be taken against officials or employees responsible for the delay.

