Under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Dhiman Chakma, a 2021-batch officer currently posted as a sub-collector in Dharamgarh, Kalahandi district, has been charged.

Dhiman Chakma (36), an IAS officer from the 2021 batch, was detained by Odisha Vigilance on Sunday on allegedly receiving Rs 10 lakh bribe from a businessman in Kalahandi district. According to the report, raids are currently taking place at his official residence, where Rs 47 lakh in cash has already been found.

Under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Dhiman Chakma, a 2021-batch officer currently posted as a sub-collector in Dharamgarh, Kalahandi district, has been charged.

“The IAS officer, who is posted as sub-collector, Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, has been caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman, as an instalment of the overall demand of Rs 20 lakh bribe…," the department said in the release.

The accused officer, in his mid-30s, “called the complainant to his official government residence at Dharamgarh, received the bribe amount… and kept the same inside his table drawer", it said.

According to the release, the department has filed a case against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Chakma hails from Tripura's Kanchanpur. Before joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the computer science graduate from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, who had passed the UPSC, was assigned as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

As Vigilance authorities continued to search Chakma's property, he could not be reached for comment.