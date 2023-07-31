Headlines

Who is IAS Anil Tuteja, accused in alleged Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case?

Know about IAS Anil Tuteja who has been accused by Chhattisgarh ED in the alleged liquor scam case.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 06:58 PM IST

Three government officials of Chhattisgarh, including two IAS officers, and the elder brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar have been booked on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy by the police in Greater Noida in connection with an ED probe into an alleged liquor scam in the central state, officials said on Monday.

Based on the complaint of Raipur-based deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an FIR has been lodged at the Kasa Police Station on Sunday. The ED official is probing the alleged Rs 2,000 crore scam in the Chhattisgarh excise department. 

Those named as accused in the case are Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anil Tuteja, Arunpati Tripathi, an Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer and a special secretary in the excise department, IAS officer and Excise Commissioner Niranjan Das, businessman Vidhu Gupta and Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar, according to the FIR.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 468, 471 (both related to forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal for forgery), 484 (counterfeiting mark used by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Who is IAS Anil Tuteja?

IAS Anil Tuteja cracked the UPSC CSEIN 2003. He is currently posted as the joint secretary in the State's industry and Commerce department. According to reports, IAS Tuteja was behind the money collection in the scam. 

