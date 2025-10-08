Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide? Everything to know about her

Amanit P. Kumar is a 2001-batch IAS officer, while her late husband, Y. Puran Kumar, belonged to the same batch of the IPS.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 07:55 AM IST

Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide? Everything to know about her
An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Haryana police Y. Puran Kumar, was allegedly found dead with a gunshot wound at his residence in Chandigarh, police said on Tuesday (October 7, 2025). At the time of the tragic incident, his wife, IAS officer Amanit P. Kumar, was abroad on an official visit to Japan as part of a delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

About IAS officer Amanit P. Kumar

Amanit P. Kumar is a 2001-batch IAS officer, while her late husband, Y. Puran Kumar, belonged to the same batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS). The couple reportedly met during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.
 
At present, Amanit Kumar serves as Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Future, Government of Haryana. She also holds additional charges as Commissioner and Secretary of the Civil Aviation Department and the Foreign Cooperation Department.
 
Known for her strong academic background, Amanit P. Kumar is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Health Economics at IIT Madras. She holds degrees in Economics and History, having completed both her undergraduate and postgraduate studies at Panjab University, Chandigarh.
 
Throughout her administrative career, Amanit Kumar has worked in several key departments, including health, finance, and industrial development. Her leadership and innovative approach have earned her widespread recognition across the civil services.
 
She has been honoured with several prestigious awards, such as:
  • Director’s Gold Medal from LBSNAA
  • SKOCH Gold Award
  • Indian Express Public Health Care Award (2018)
  • Outlook Nutrition Award (2019)
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee Good Governance Award (2020)
 
During her tenure in the Women and Child Development Department, she was widely praised for introducing the Playschool Policy, a significant initiative promoting child rights and early childhood education in Haryana.
 
Currently in Japan
 
According to official sources, IAS Amanit P. Kumar is currently in Japan, accompanying Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on an official tour aimed at promoting foreign cooperation and investment opportunities for Haryana.
 
