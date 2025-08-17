'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Who is Himanshu Bhau? Portugal-based gangster behind firing at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence

The "BHAU GANG'', who claimed responsibility for the attack, has alleged Elvish Yadav of promoting illegal betting apps.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 07:20 PM IST

Who is Himanshu Bhau? Portugal-based gangster behind firing at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence

TRENDING NOW

On Sunday morning, two masked men opened fire outside the house of popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner  Elvish Yadav in Gurugram. A social media post claimed that gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria, reportedly based abroad, carried out at least two dozen shots at the scene. The official has launched an investigation to track the attackers. The "BHAU GANG'', who claimed responsibility for the attack, has alleged Elvish Yadav of promoting illegal betting apps. The gang believes they have "destroyed many households", as per their post.

On Instagram, one user handle (Bhau Ritolia) posted, "Greetings to all. Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV's house. It was carried out by NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA. Today we have made our presence known. He (Elvish Yadav) has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps. It is a warning to all such insects on social media, like Elvish Yadav. Whoever promotes these apps, be aware, a call or a bullet could come at any time. Stay alert." It had two-gun graphic and the text "BHAU GANG SINCE 2020".

Firing at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence

On Sunday morning between 5:30 - 60:00 am, an unidentified biker opened fire outside Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence.

"Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing," SPO, Gurugram Police, said.

Who is Himanshu Bhau?

According to reports, Himanshu Bhau, a 21-year-old gangster based in Portugal, is wanted in more than 30 criminal cases in India. He is considered a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who is believed to have joined hands with his enemies in other states.  Himanshu Bhau was just 17 years old when he started his criminal journey 

He has been involved in multiple crimes, including murder and extortion. He escaped from India to Dubai on a fake passport and later relocated to Portugal.

Also read: Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside

 

