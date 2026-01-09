Who is Hema Yadav? Lalu Yadav's fifth daughter who faces corruption charges for 'land-for-jobs' scam in railways along with mother Rabri Devi, brothers Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, she is married to...

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav and sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav , faces corruption charges by Delhi court in the alleged Railways land-for-jobs corruption case. Who is Hema Yadav?

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, including wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav and sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav , faces corruption charges by Delhi court in the alleged Railways land-for-jobs corruption case, and are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), for alleged 'cheating and criminal conspiracy.' While Misa, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are known names in Bihar politics, Hema Yadav stays away from political life, however faces corruption charges.

Hema Yadav is one of the seven daughters of RJD leader Lalu Yadav and Bihar's former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. She holds a B.Tech degree from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra. Hema is married into a political family in Delhi. Hema's husband Vineet Yadav, is also a politician. Hema Yadav's name was inspired by veteran actress Hema Malini as Lalu Yadav was a fan of Hema Malini.

Lalu Yadav's fifth daugter Hema Yadav, along with mother Rabri Devi, sister Misa Bharti and brothers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav is under radar in alleged corruption case for 'land-for-jobs' scam. As per reports, CBI team raided the house of Hridayanand Yadav in Itawa, Uchka village, Gopalganj, in a case related to providing railway jobs in exchange for land. It was alleged that Hridayanand Yadav gifted land to Lalu Yadav's daughter Hema Yadav.