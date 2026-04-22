Citadel Season 2: Priyanka Chopra returns with new team, new mission, impresses netizens with her 'badass personified aura'
Who is Hassam Ahmed? 12th pass fraud doctor arrested over forced religious conversion allegations from Lucknow's KGMU; Here's how he lured female students
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Samrat Prithviraj's failure, backlash on 'fake moustache': 'Beard takes around six weeks to grow'
After Yuzvendra Chahal sends defamtion notice to Taniya Chatterjee, Gandii Baat actress takes U-turn on his 'cute' DM: 'I barely know him'
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When will Class 12th result be announced? How to download scorecard via Digilocker, SMS, Umang app
RBI big update: Auto-debits for SIPs, insurance, credit card bills won’t stop with new card; check new rules
Karnataka HORROR: US tourist raped, locked in room for 3 days at homestay in Kodagu district; Two arrested
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 22, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Israel envoy Reuven Azar backs India on Pahalgam Attack remembrance day: 'Terrorism has no borders'
Sensex drops 370 points, Nifty below 24500 despite US-Iran ceasefire extension; What investors should note?
INDIA
A 'fraudster' doctor from Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) was arrested over allegedly plotting religious conversions and luring female students into love affairs. The doctor has been identified as Hassan Ahmed.
A 'fraudster' doctor from Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) was arrested over allegedly plotting religious conversions and luring female students into love affairs. The doctor has been identified as Hassan Ahmed.He has also been accused of cheating and forgery. The police have registered the FIR and are currently interrogating the accused.
Hassam Ahmed, is a 26-year-old man posing as doctor in Lucknow's KGMU, who has been arrested of plotting to convert female students. He is a resident of Siddharth Nagar. He confessed to police that he has only studied till 12th standard, completed at the Shia Inter College in Lucknow. Hassam Ahmed had established an organization in the name of social service 'Cardio Seva Sansthan' through which he organized medical camps and extort money from patients in the name of medical treatments.
Hassam Ahmed allegedly lured students after forging signatured of other department professor to issue fake notices to students. On April 13, he issued a fake notice, stating that Delhi's AIIMS is organizing a conference and asked students to participate. These letters bore the purported signature of Prof. K.K. Singh—the spokesperson for KGMU and Dean of the Paramedical Faculty. The letters issued to the students also contained claims that the conference would provide them with an opportunity to meet a renowned doctor from the United States. He lured female students in the pretext of conferences and took them to delhi and other locations. He also took students to a medical camp organized in Hussainabad.
The accused also dressed in a doctor's attire and claimed to have access to various departments. Hassam was in contact with several female MBBS students. He is accused of harassing and also luring female students into love affairs, and forcing them to convert. He reportedly has several accomplices in Lucknow's KGMU, who helped him to intimidate female students.
This is not an isolated case. Earlier, Dr. Rameez Uddin Malik, a former junior resident doctor in the Pathology Department at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, was arrested following allegations of sexual exploitation, forced religious conversion, and blackmail.