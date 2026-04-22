Who is Hassam Ahmed? 12th pass fraud doctor arrested over forced religious conversion allegations from Lucknow's KGMU; Here's how he lured female students

A 'fraudster' doctor from Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) was arrested over allegedly plotting religious conversions and luring female students into love affairs. The doctor has been identified as Hassan Ahmed.

A 'fraudster' doctor from Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) was arrested over allegedly plotting religious conversions and luring female students into love affairs. The doctor has been identified as Hassan Ahmed.He has also been accused of cheating and forgery. The police have registered the FIR and are currently interrogating the accused.

Who is Hassam Ahmed?

Hassam Ahmed, is a 26-year-old man posing as doctor in Lucknow's KGMU, who has been arrested of plotting to convert female students. He is a resident of Siddharth Nagar. He confessed to police that he has only studied till 12th standard, completed at the Shia Inter College in Lucknow. Hassam Ahmed had established an organization in the name of social service 'Cardio Seva Sansthan' through which he organized medical camps and extort money from patients in the name of medical treatments.

How did he trapped women?

Hassam Ahmed allegedly lured students after forging signatured of other department professor to issue fake notices to students. On April 13, he issued a fake notice, stating that Delhi's AIIMS is organizing a conference and asked students to participate. These letters bore the purported signature of Prof. K.K. Singh—the spokesperson for KGMU and Dean of the Paramedical Faculty. The letters issued to the students also contained claims that the conference would provide them with an opportunity to meet a renowned doctor from the United States. He lured female students in the pretext of conferences and took them to delhi and other locations. He also took students to a medical camp organized in Hussainabad.

The accused also dressed in a doctor's attire and claimed to have access to various departments. Hassam was in contact with several female MBBS students. He is accused of harassing and also luring female students into love affairs, and forcing them to convert. He reportedly has several accomplices in Lucknow's KGMU, who helped him to intimidate female students.

Similar incident

This is not an isolated case. Earlier, Dr. Rameez Uddin Malik, a former junior resident doctor in the Pathology Department at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, was arrested following allegations of sexual exploitation, forced religious conversion, and blackmail.