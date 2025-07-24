Who is Harshvardhan Jain? Ghaziabad man busted for running fake embassy posing as diplomat, UP STF seizes 4 luxury cars, Rs 44 lakh cash, and...

A Ghaziabad man was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for running a fake embassy in Kavi Nagar area for years. He has been identified as Harshvardhan Jain, who claimed to represent 'fictional' micronations like 'Westarctica'.

A Ghaziabad man was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for running a fake embassy in Kavi Nagar area for years. He has been identified as Harshvardhan Jain, who claimed to represent 'fictional' micronations like 'Westarctica'. He has been charged for doing job fraud and hawala (illegal money transfer) operations.

Who is Harshvardhan Jain?

Harshvardhan Jain, 56, is an MBA graduate from London College of Applied Science and also studied at ITS College in Ghaziabad. He hails from a business family from Rajasthan. His family once owned Marble mines, but after his father's death they suffered a major financial setback. Harshvardhan reportedly came in contact with 'godman' Chandraswami, who helped him move to London. Harshvardhan started several companies in London, that were used to hide black money. Harshvardhan Jain is also linked with international arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. He returned India after Chandraswami's death and began operating his 'fake' embassy in 2017.

His 'fake embassy' fraud

Harshvardhan Jain claimed to represent 'Westarctica', a self-declared micronation located in Antarctica. This micronation was founded by US Navy officer in 2001, however it is not recognized by any government. It is said that it has around 2000 citizens, none living in Antarctica. Jain said that he was 'Consul General' or 'Baron HV Jain' of this micronation, and ran the consulate from his rented bungalow. He scammed people, using his fake identity and promised jobs abroad, forged documents and he also ran a hawala network to transfer black money. He even hosted charity events like 'Bhandaras.'

The raid at 'fake' embassy

The UP STF has raided his lavish 'white' bungalow in Kavi Nagar, which had a nameplate of 'Grand Duchy of Westarctica,'. The bungalow has real embassy markings like diplomatic flags, luxury cars with diplomatic number plates, and morphed photos of Jain posing with prominent leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

UP STF has seized Rs 44 lakh in cash, foreign currency from multiple countries, 4 luxury cars with diplomatic number plates, 18 fake diplomatic number plates, 12 forged diplomatic passports of various micronations, documents with fake stamps of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, 34 forged seals of foreign countries and companies and two fake press cards and documents of shell firms.