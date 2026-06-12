Who is Harsha Sunny? Mrs Kerala 2025 contestant arrested with Rs 11 crore marijuana at Mumbai airport

Harsha Sunny was flying down from Bangkok and was stopped at the Mumbai airport as officials found her behaviour suspicious during routine surveillance. Customs officials said that Sunny arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday on an Air India flight.

A 28-year-old model has been arrested for attempting to smuggle more than 11 kg of high-quality 'hydroponic' marijuana into India. Harsha Sunny was flying down from Thailand's capital Bangkok and was stopped at the Mumbai airport earlier this week as officials found her behaviour suspicious during routine surveillance. Customs officials reportedly said that Sunny had arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday morning (June 11) on an Air India flight.

According to a report by NDTV, officials from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and the Customs Department stopped Sunny at the Mumbai airport. Upon searching her trolley bag, they found 12 vacuum-sealed plastic packets containing a 'green substance'. A spot chemical test confirmed the material to be high quality 'hydroponic' marijuana. The Customs Department subsequently arrested Sunny under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on charges of smuggling banned narcotics.

Who is Harsha Sunny?

Harsha Sunny is a model and former contestant in Mrs Kerala 2025 pageant. After her arrest, Sunny was produced before a court, which remanded her to judicial custody. The high-quality weed she was carrying is reportedly valued at Rs 11.82 crore. An investigation is ongoing to determine the locations where the consignment was intended to be delivered. Advocate Prabhakar Tripathi, who appeared for Sunny in court, claimed that she was unaware of the contents of the bag, according to a Times of India report. "A person who befriended her during the trip allegedly gained her confidence and persuaded her to carry a bag to India. Our client's consistent case is that she had no knowledge of any illegal contents," Tripathi said.