Who is Harsh Sanghvi? The 'next Amit Shah', confidant of PM Modi, now sworn in as Gujarat Deputy CM

Harsh Sanghavi, one of the starkest examples of a meteoric rise to popularity in state politics, has become a vital BJP leader and confidant to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Hailed as a youth icon, Sanghvi, 40, became a renowned figure in the party while serving in the high-profile role of Minister of State (MoS) for Home -- a position previously occupied by party bigwigs, including Amit Shah and Pradipsinh Jadeja.

He was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat in a major cabinet reshuffle, earlier today, i.e., October 17.

Interestingly, Sanghvi became the youngest MoS, Gujarat, at the age of 36, underscoring his proximity and trust placed in him by the top brass of the saffron party. His entry into the Gujarat legislative assembly was no less than a wave. At the age of 27, Sanghvi became the youngest MLA of the Majura constituency in 2012, emerging as the fourth-highest vote receiver in the state that year.

In 2017 and 2022, respectively, he successfully retained the seat. In 2022, the Surat leader defeated Aam Aadmi Party candidate PVS Sharma with a staggering margin of 1,16,000 votes.

'The next Amit Shah'

Harsh Sanghvi's way of working has been described by many as a hard, law-and-order-oriented style, receiving public acclaim and periodic controversy. Many have even called him the "next Amit Shah of Gujarat". His memorable actions include enforcing hardline policing actions and making incendiary political orations, among many others.