FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute

From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav

Engineering Trust:- Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, details here

Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement has erupted into a racism row

Who is Harpreet Chaurasia? Kamla Pasand owner's son accused in suicide case of his wife Deepti Chaurasia

Jennifer Lopez's whopping fees for performance at Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding will leave you shocked, she took Rs...

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to feature in Portugal's 2026 World Cup opener: Did FIFA make an exception?

Who is Rajendra Panchal, whose old pic with fused jaw is being misused by US-based users to mock Indians

Who is Pauline Hanson? Australian Senator faces backlash for wearing burqa in parliament, triggers uproar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute

Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police prob

From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav

From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav

Engineering Trust:- Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

Engineering Trust: Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church

In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies

In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained

Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here

Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...;

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Harpreet Chaurasia? Kamla Pasand owner's son accused in suicide case of his wife Deepti Chaurasia

After Kamla Pasand owner Kamal Kishore's daughter-in-law Deepti Chaurasia's alleged suicide, her husband Harpreet Chaurasia has been named an accused in Deepti's suicide case. Harpreet Chaurasia's wife's brother Rishabh has accused Harpreet of domestic violence and harassment.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 04:56 PM IST

Who is Harpreet Chaurasia? Kamla Pasand owner's son accused in suicide case of his wife Deepti Chaurasia
Harpreet Chaurasia is accused in Deepti Chaurasia's suicide case
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Kamla Pasand owner Kamal Kishore's daughter-in-law Deepti Chaurasia's alleged suicide, her husband Harpreet Chaurasia has been named an accused in Deepti's suicide case. Harpreet Chaurasia's wife's brother Rishabh has accused Harpreet of domestic violence and harassment. He even claimed that his sister was tortured and abused even when she was pregnant. Allegations on Harpreet also include being in an unlawful relationship with a South Indian film actress who has been central to disagreement within the family. 

Who is Harpreet Chaurasia?

Harpreet Chaurasia is the son of Kamal Kishore, owner of Kamla Pasand and Rajshree Pan Masala and is the main accused of his wife Deepti Chaurasia's alleged suicide. In his allegations, Rishabh told ANI, "Her mother-in-law and husband used to beat them. Her husband, Harpreet, had affairs. When we got to know about it, we took our daughter home. After that, her mother-in-law took her back. My sister used to call me and say that she was tortured and that her husband had affairs. I don't know whether my sister was killed or died by suicide. I spoke to her 2-3 days ago. I just want justice. My sister was married in 2010. His relations with her husband were not good. He used to physically assault her and abuse her."  
 
Deepti Chaurasia, the 40-year-old daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishore, is said to have committed suicide on Tuesday at her Delhi residence in Vasant Vihar. According to ANI, police have found a diary in which she disagreed with her husband, Harpreet Chaurasia. Police found a suicide note reading, “If there is no love and trust in a relationship, what is the point of life?". In 2010, Deepti wed Kamal Kishore's son, Harpreet Chaurasia, and the two have a 14-year-old son.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute
Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police prob
From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav
From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav
Engineering Trust:- Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance
Engineering Trust: Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance
China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, details here
China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, ...
Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement has erupted into a racism row
Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church
In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies
In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained
Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here
Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...;
Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India, was opposed to Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Mehta's wedding due to..., runs...
Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India...
Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell in love with 15-year younger woman, has four children, net worth is Rs...
Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement