Who is Harpreet Chaurasia? Kamla Pasand owner's son accused in suicide case of his wife Deepti Chaurasia

After Kamla Pasand owner Kamal Kishore's daughter-in-law Deepti Chaurasia's alleged suicide, her husband Harpreet Chaurasia has been named an accused in Deepti's suicide case. Harpreet Chaurasia's wife's brother Rishabh has accused Harpreet of domestic violence and harassment.

After Kamla Pasand owner Kamal Kishore's daughter-in-law Deepti Chaurasia 's alleged suicide, her husband Harpreet Chaurasia has been named an accused in Deepti's suicide case . Harpreet Chaurasia's wife's brother Rishabh has accused Harpreet of domestic violence and harassment. He even claimed that his sister was tortured and abused even when she was pregnant. Allegations on Harpreet also include being in an unlawful relationship with a South Indian film actress who has been central to disagreement within the family.

Who is Harpreet Chaurasia?

Harpreet Chaurasia is the son of Kamal Kishore, owner of Kamla Pasand and Rajshree Pan Masala and is the main accused of his wife Deepti Chaurasia's alleged suicide. In his allegations, Rishabh told ANI, "Her mother-in-law and husband used to beat them. Her husband, Harpreet, had affairs. When we got to know about it, we took our daughter home. After that, her mother-in-law took her back. My sister used to call me and say that she was tortured and that her husband had affairs. I don't know whether my sister was killed or died by suicide. I spoke to her 2-3 days ago. I just want justice. My sister was married in 2010. His relations with her husband were not good. He used to physically assault her and abuse her."

Deepti Chaurasia, the 40-year-old daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishore, is said to have committed suicide on Tuesday at her Delhi residence in Vasant Vihar. According to ANI, police have found a diary in which she disagreed with her husband, Harpreet Chaurasia. Police found a suicide note reading, “If there is no love and trust in a relationship, what is the point of life?". In 2010, Deepti wed Kamal Kishore's son, Harpreet Chaurasia, and the two have a 14-year-old son.