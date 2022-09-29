Who is Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, IAS officer under fire for 'want condoms too' comment?

Photo via Zee News

IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah came under fire recently after publicly mocking a school girl if "she wanted condoms too" when she asked for affordable sanitary napkins at a workshop organized in the eastern state of Bihar.

In the event, the girl had asked the IAS officer if it could provide them the sanitary napkins in cheaper amounts to which several praises were received but IAS Bamhrah seemed upset with the question and asked if there is any end to the demands.

"Today you are asking for sanitary, tomorrow you will need jeans, then good shoes and when the question of family planning will arise, you will ask for condoms too," she replied.

IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah is the Managing Director of Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation, Government of Bihar. She has also held positions as Principal Secretary, Mines and Geology Department.

Previously, she has also held positions as Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology. Bamhrah is from IAS 1992 batch cadre.

As for the controversial incident, as of now, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the incident and has sought a written explanation for the remarks made by Bamhrah.

"The reply must be communicated within seven days," said NCW after coming across various social media posts regarding the "embarrassing" incident. Condemning the incident, NCW said that such an "insensitive attitude" from a person in a responsible position is condemnable and "extremely shameful".

As per an official statement by the Commission, its Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the IAS Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, seeking a written explanation for her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks.