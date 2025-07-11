Who is Harjeet Singh Laddi? Khalistani terrorist on India’s most wanted terrorist list, who claimed attack on Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe in Canada

Known as ‘Laddi Khalistani’, he is listed on the National Investigation Agency's most-wanted list.

Comedian Kapil Sharma's newly inaugurated cafe in Surrey, Canada, was recently attacked by unidentified assailants who opened fire at the building housing the establishment. Harjeet Singh Laddi, an operative of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), has claimed responsibility for the incident. Known as ‘Laddi Khalistani’, he is listed on the National Investigation Agency's most-wanted list. He has been under surveillance for his involvement in extremist activities.

Who is Harjeet Singh Laddi?

He is Germany-based key operative of the banned Khalistani group, acting under the guidance of Wadhawa Singh Babbar, BKI’s Pakistan-based chief. Hailing from Garpadhana village in the Aur area of Nawanshahr, Punjab, he is accused of orchestrating multiple targeted attacks, notably, the assassination of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar (alias Vikas Bagga) in 2024. He is also alleged to have played a key role in various assaults on right-wing leaders. He is listed among India’s most wanted terrorists, involved in crucial funding, recruiting and coordinating terror activities across the country, particularly in Punjab. He is alleged to have been engaged in supplying weapons, funding and communicating support to operatives across the country. A Rs 10 lakh reward has been announced by the NIA for information leading to his arrest.

About firing at Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s cafe

In the wee hours of Thursday, 12 bullets were fired at Kapil Sharma’s recently inaugurated cafe at the 8400 block of 120th Street in Surrey. According to the officials, the attack was carefully orchestrated in Surrey, being regarded as a key operational hub for Khalistani terror. However, no injury or casualty has been reported. A Canadian journalist alleged the attack was in retaliation for Kapil Sharma’s remarks about the Nihang Sikhs' attire during his television show. He claimed that Harjeet Singh Laddi tried reaching out to Kapil’s manager multiple times, demanding a public apology.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s café team penned an emotional note following the firing incident. “We opened Kap’s Caffe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up,” read the note.