Who is Harcharan Singh Bhullar? IPS arrested after caught red handed taking bribe, CBI found piles of cash, luxury cars, 40 imported liquor bottles during raid; watch video

CBI arrested Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar after he was allegedly caught red-handed taking bribe of Rs 8 lakhs from a businessman in Mohali. What CBI found next was shocking.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar after he was allegedly caught taking bribe of Rs 8 lakhs from a businessman in Mohali. CBI orchestrated a trap to catch DIG at his office in Mohali, and caught him red-handed. This action was taken after a complaint filed by Fatehgarh Sahib-based scrap dealer Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar demanded bribe from him to avoid registering a false case against it, and also asked a 'monthly payment' to avoid any police interference in his business.
After his arrest, CBI conducted extensive searches at several locations linked to Bhullar in Punjab and Chandigarh. CBI found bags of cash and high-end luxury items. Rs 5 crore in cash, 1.5 kilograms of gold jewellery, 40 bottles of imported liquor, 22 luxury premium watches, and keys to two luxury cars, Mercedes and an Audi, was found. Officials also seized a double barrel gun, pistol, revolver, an airgun, and ammunition from his premises.
Harcharan Singh Bhullar is a 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, took charge as DIG of the Ropar Range in November 2024. The range includes Mohali, Rupnagar, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. He is the son of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mehal Singh Bhullar.
He has has held several key positions, including DIG of the Patiala Range, Joint Director of the Vigilance Bureau, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in multiple districts such as Jagraon, Mohali, Sangrur, Khanna, Hoshiarpur, and Gurdaspur.
He has also headed Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the high-profile drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in 2021. He led the SIT again in 2024 and was part of the Punjab government’s anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’.
CBI also arrested Kirshanu, aide of Harcharan Singh Bhullar, whose name was mentioned in the complaint. A WhatsApp voice conversation between him and Bhullar has been obtained, where Bhular could be heard saying '8 fadne ne 8', and instructing Kirshanu 'Jinna denda nal nal fadi chal, ohnu kehde 8 kar de pura.' Then aide said, 'Kehnda hai August da ni aaya, September da ni aaya.'