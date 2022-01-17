Who is Harak Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand BJP MLA who has switched to Congress

BJP on late Sunday night expelled Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat from the party for a period of six years. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami dismissed Rawat from his Cabinet for anti-party activities, finally ending a nearly month-long drama.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met him over lunch to agree to his demand for a medical college in his constituency, Kotdwar, after he threatened to quit. But Harak Singh Rawat's tantrums in seeking three tickets for his family, including his daughter-in-law Anukriti, and alleged secret meetings with the Congress leaders in Delhi was the final nail in the coffin.

Who is Harak Singh Rawat

Harak Singh Rawat was among the ten MLAs who rebelled against Congress leader Harish Rawat and switched to the BJP in 2016.

He is regarded as a political stalwart and in the 1990's was a minister in Uttar Pradesh government after being elected from Pauri.

In 2002 and 2007, Harak Singh Rawat won from Lansdowne constituency and in 2012 he registered a win from Rudraprayag.

In 2017, Harak Singh Rawat contested on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket and won from Kotdwar.

The highly-ambitious politician fancied his chances when BJP removed Trivendra Singh Rawat as the Chief Minister last year.

Harak Singh Rawat has spent time in all parties in the last 32 years of his political career, from BJP to BSP to Congress.

Harak Singh joined BJP in 1989, BSP in 1996, Congress in 1998, back to BJP in 2016 and now possibly back to the Congress.

Harak has been a minister thrice in both the BJP and the Congress governments and the leader of Opposition of Congress too.