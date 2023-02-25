Who is Haimanti Ganguly, actor allegedly involved in West Bengal SSC scam? | Photo: Twitter

The name of Bengali actor Haimanti Ganguly has come up in a scandal involving the improper hiring of teachers and non-teaching employees at state-run schools. The case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). As arrested TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh mentioned a "mystery woman" allegedly implicated in the fraud, the actor was placed under CBI investigation.

The TMC leader then alleged that the unknown woman was Haimanti Ganguly, the spouse of Gopal Dalapati, who was previously under the agency's radar in relation with the SSC fraud, as Ghosh was being brought from the CBI special court.

Particularly, Gopal Dalapati was said to act as a middleman and was credited with being a key player in the hiring of teachers. Kuntal Ghosh claimed on Thursday that Haimanti Ganguly, Dalapati's wife, was a part of the scheme and was fully aware of the situation.

Who is Haimanti Ganguly?

Bengali star Haimanti Ganguly is wed to Gopal Dalapati, who has come under the suspicion of CBI and ED (Enforcement Directorate). Dalapati spent a considerable amount of time in Tihar prison due to a chit-fund case. The CBI interrogated Dalapati a few days earlier in relation to the teacher recruitment scam.

Sources claim that Gopal Dalapati and Haimanti Ganguly wed without the actor's parents' permission. Haimanti is the second spouse of Gopal Dalapati. According to the source, the couple's estates have grown to expand dramatically over the past five to six years. The investigation agency was able to track down a number of apartments, businesses, and bank accounts.

In addition to being an actor, Haimanti ran a spa and a beauty salon in Kolkata's Lake Town neighbourhood. They formed a business called Haimanti Agro Products Private Limited, according to a CBI source, and their names are registered as directors.

The CBI discovered numerous sizable money transfers in their bank accounts while conducting its inquiries. Their main office was located at a location in the Dalhousie neighbourhood of central Kolkata. Since Friday, neither the office nor the spa has been found to be open.

Baksara Road in the Howrah neighbourhood is home to the family of Haimanti Ganguly. Locals claimed that Haimanti had recently visited her father's home. But, Haimanti's mother asserted that the two haven't spoken in years because the artist wed someone else without their permission.

Haimanti's phone number was unreachable, thus investigators were unable to get in touch with her. Ganguly appeared in the Bengali film "Achena Uttam" as a working actor. In the movie, she portrayed a nurse.