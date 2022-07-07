Who is Gurpreet Kaur, Bhagwant Mann's new wife?

Who is Gurpreet Kaur? Raghav Chadda, a close friend of the Punjab Chief Minister, oversaw the arrangements.

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab's Chief Minister, married Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal attended the wedding in Chandigarh along with his family. He officiated at the wedding as Mann's father. AAP MP Raghav Chadda, who had made arrangements for the Punjab CM's marriage, tweeted the first photos of the function.

Raghav Chadda, a close friend of the Punjab Chief Minister, oversaw the arrangements of the marriage at Mann's official residence in Chandigarh. In another tweet he wrote in Punjabi: "Today is the wedding of my pal, we are very exited".

Who is Gurpreet Kaur?

Gurpreet Kaur is a medical doctor by profession. She is 30 years old.

She belongs to Pehowa of Haryana's Kurukshetra district. She completed her MBBS from a private university in Haryana in 2018. She had two sisters who settled abroad.

Before the wedding, Kaur wrote on Twitter," The day of marriage has arrived".

Waheguru Ji Apne Bacche Utte Aashirwad Banaye Rakheo pic.twitter.com/snnmdTi1sw — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

Gurpreet Kaur knew Bhagwant Mann from before. She is a friend of Mann's sister and would visit their house. She is originally from Punjab and is a Sikh by religion. It is Mann's mother and sister who convinced him to marry Kaur.

This is Mann's second marriage. He and his first wife Inderjeet Kaur had divorced each other in 2015. They have two children. Kaur and his children live in the United States' California.

Mann had said he was sacrificing his personal life for Punjab's betterment.