Indian test pilot Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to fly to the International Space Station (ISS), along with three other astronauts, in a matter of weeks.

Shukla -- a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force (IAF) -- will serve as the primary mission pilot in Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), which will likely launch next month.

So who is Shubhanshu Shukla?

2nd Indian in space

Shukla, 39, was born in 1985 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Upon successfully reaching the ISS, Shukla will become only the second Indian after IAF Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma achieved the historic feat over four decades ago in 1984 as part of a joint mission by India and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Under Ax-4, Shukla will be accompanied by Peggy Whitson (a former NASA astronaut and mission commander), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

ISRO-NASA collab

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has collaborated with the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Axiom Space -- a Houston-based space infrastructure company -- for this mission.

India has also chosen IAF Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair as backup pilot for the mission in case Shukla is unable to fly.

About Ax-4 mission

Ax-4, the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS, is planned to be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US. It will be launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft hoisted by the Falcon-9 rocket. The four astronauts are scheduled to spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting scientific, outreach, and commercial activities.