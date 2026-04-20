Who is Gopal Sharan Garg? President of All India Agarwal Sammelan accused of siphoning crores of rupees and silver

The body functions through office-bearers and lifetime members located in different regions. The allegations have emerged against the backdrop of this pan-India network and the donations that have been solicited from members nationwide.

Gopal Sharan Garg, who serves as president of the Akhil Bharatiya Agrawal Sammelan, is facing serious allegations related to funds, donated silver, and property. The charges include embezzling crores of rupees in cash and hundreds of kilograms of silver that were given as donations, along with an attempt to take control of land valued at billions.

Satyanarayan Mittal, a lifetime member of the Agrawal Sammelan, has leveled these accusations against the president of the Haryana-based body and has placed several documents on record to support his claims. The assertions state that Garg placed personal benefit ahead of the organisation and the community’s interests.

How Gopal Sharan Garg mastermind scam?

Membership of the organisation spans the country and includes businessmen as well as members of the Agrawal community from states such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh.

The body functions through office-bearers and lifetime members located in different regions. The allegations have emerged against the backdrop of this pan-India network and the donations that have been solicited from members nationwide.

As per the allegations, substantial sums of cash and hundreds of kilograms of donated silver meant for the organisation were diverted. Additional claims say that Garg illegally prolonged his term as president, placed relatives in important posts, and held a meeting that was not authorised.

He is also accused of modifying the organisation’s constitution as a means to retain authority. The charges thus touch on both the management of finances and decisions regarding the internal functioning of the Sammelan.

Former Raipur office-bearer presents records of collections

Satyanarayan Mittal, who lives in Raipur and previously held office in the organisation, has alleged that Garg not only stayed on in his post unlawfully but also carried out major financial irregularities while dealing with donations collected from across India. Mittal has shown documents indicating that contributions were gathered in the name of travel expenses and for constructing a temple at Agroha.

The amounts given by people from different parts of the country ranged from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. These sums, however, were allegedly absent from the organisation’s official accounts. While receipts were given, the money was reportedly moved through hawala channels.

Mittal has said that on one occasion Rs 75 lakh was sent through hawala from Assam alone. Silver donations were also taken for temple idols and building work. The receipts show that people contributed between 3 to 5 kilograms of silver each. In total, about 197 kilograms of silver was reportedly gathered, yet it does not show up in the official records. A large share of this silver was allegedly sold off and the proceeds were reportedly sent through hawala routes. The allegations specify the quantities involved and describe the methods by which the cash and silver were purportedly transferred.

Further allegations say that Garg deceived members of the Agrawal community across the country, took large amounts of money and jewelry in the organisation’s name, and diverted them for other use.

Mittal has claimed that he asked Garg for responses on several matters in 2024 and followed up with reminders, but did not get any reply. He is now getting ready to go to court in July-August this year. It is believed that a formal investigation could bring the truth to light.