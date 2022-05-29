Who is Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moose Wala's alleged killer? Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in Sidhu Moose Wala's death, police said.

Mansa: Sidhu Moose Wala's murder was carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said on Sunday. He said three weapons were used to murder Moose Wala, and Lucky, a Canada-based gangster, has taken responsibility for the killing. On the order of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a special investigation team has been formed, he added.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular singer with millions of social media followers, was gunned down today in Punjab's Mansa. Two others have sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

The Punjab DGP said he still had a security cover comprising two police commandos but he didn't take them along with him.

"The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. He (Moose Wala) had 4 commandos from Punjab Police out of which 2 were taken back. He didn't take the remaining two commandos with him," he was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, IGP Faridkot Range, said the attackers have left their car. "The attackers have left their car. Teams are after them. We are hopeful that they will be arrested soon," he said.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, has taken responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. In a social media post, Brar said he and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were involved in Moose Wala's murder.

According to the news agency IANS, Goldi Brar claimed in the social media post that Moosewala's name had surfaced in the murder of his associate Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar.

"Today, Moosewala was killed in Punjab, I, Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It's our work. Moosewala's name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar's murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moosewala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moosewala was working against us. The Delhi Police had taken his name but Moosewala used his political power and saved his skin every time," Goldy Brar wrote.

Goldy Brar lives in Canada. He is wanted in India in several criminal cases. His real name is Satinder Singh and is wanted in India for the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. Earlier this month, a non-bailable warrant was registered against him for the murder.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi was born in a well-off family in Abohar in Punjab's Ferozpur district. Bishnoi made headlines in 2018 for allegedly planning to kill Salman Khan, convicted in the blackbuck poaching case. The police had said Bishnoi wanted to avenge the death of the blackbuck, an animal sacred among the Bishnoi community. He is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan from where he is believed to carry out his illegal activities through mobile phones.

He was a student leader in the early 2010s. According to the Indian Express, the first case against Bishnoi was of attempt to murder, in 2010. A case of assault and robbery was also filed in 2011. He allegedly had connections with a gangster-turned-politician Jaswinder Singh who was gunned down in 2016.

Bishnoi has thousands of followers on social media.