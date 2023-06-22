Who is Goldy Brar, man who threatened to kill Honey Singh, had allegedly killed another singer? (file photo)

Gangster Goldy Brar is in news again. This time, he has been accused of threating to kill popular singer Honey Singh. On Wednesday, the singer reached Delhi Police headquarters and claimed to receive a threat call from a man who claimed to be Goldy Brar. But who is Goldy Brar?

He is reportedly the prime accused and the mastermind behind the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala last year. Brar is a gangster who is based in Canada. He is closely associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Reports suggest that his full name is Satwinderjit Singh. He has also been accused of killing Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwan.

According to several media reports, Brar was responsible for running a major-league extortion racket in Punjab. He moved to Canada on a student visa back in 2014. Since then, he has been residing in the country. He runs his operations in Punjab through an intricate crime module.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Davinder Bambiha gang have been locked in a turf war in Punjab for several years, which is being termed as the reason behind the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. Soon after he was shot dead, Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the killing through social media.

Goldy Brar claimed that his gang planned the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala as revenge for the killing of the Bishnoi gang’s close aide Vicky Middukhera, who was a SAD leader. Earlier, it was alleged that Moose Wala was involved in Middukhera’s killing.

Sidhu Moose Wala was often linked with the Davinder Bambiha gang, which had claimed responsibility for the murder of Middukhera. Brar said that the SAD leader’s murder was the reason behind masterminding of the shooting of Sidhu Moose Wala.

