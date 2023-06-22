Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Who is Goldy Brar, man who threatened to kill Honey Singh, had allegedly killed another singer?

Gangster Goldy Brar is closely associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

Who is Goldy Brar, man who threatened to kill Honey Singh, had allegedly killed another singer?
Who is Goldy Brar, man who threatened to kill Honey Singh, had allegedly killed another singer? (file photo)

Gangster Goldy Brar is in news again. This time, he has been accused of threating to kill popular singer Honey Singh. On Wednesday, the singer reached Delhi Police headquarters and claimed to receive a threat call from a man who claimed to be Goldy Brar. But who is Goldy Brar? 

He is reportedly the prime accused and the mastermind behind the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala last year. Brar is a gangster who is based in Canada. He is closely associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Reports suggest that his full name is Satwinderjit Singh. He has also been accused of killing Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwan.

According to several media reports, Brar was responsible for running a major-league extortion racket in Punjab. He moved to Canada on a student visa back in 2014. Since then, he has been residing in the country. He runs his operations in Punjab through an intricate crime module. 

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Davinder Bambiha gang have been locked in a turf war in Punjab for several years, which is being termed as the reason behind the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. Soon after he was shot dead, Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the killing through social media.

Goldy Brar claimed that his gang planned the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala as revenge for the killing of the Bishnoi gang’s close aide Vicky Middukhera, who was a SAD leader. Earlier, it was alleged that Moose Wala was involved in Middukhera’s killing.

Sidhu Moose Wala was often linked with the Davinder Bambiha gang, which had claimed responsibility for the murder of Middukhera. Brar said that the SAD leader’s murder was the reason behind masterminding of the shooting of Sidhu Moose Wala.

READ | UN Yoga session led by PM Modi creates Guinness World Record

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 733 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.