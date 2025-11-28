Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...

Nearly 25 years ago, Khatik ran a small push-cart, selling fruits and vegetables on the streets. Over time, he started buying apples from Kashmir and selling them in Chittorgarh. Khatik had always been obsessed with gold -- a fascination he attributes to music composer Bappi Lahiri.

A man in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, once a vegetable vendor, is today known as "goldman" for his extravagant display of heavy jewelry. Kanhaiyalal Khatik rose from humble beginnings and now steps out every day wearing more than three kilograms of gold. He is back in the news after receiving an extortion call, reportedly from members of the Rohit Godara gang. Let us tell you more about him here.

Nearly 25 years ago, Khatik ran a small push-cart, selling fruits and vegetables on the streets. Over time, he started buying apples from Kashmir and selling them in Chittorgarh. Khatik had always been obsessed with gold -- a fascination he attributes to music composer Bappi Lahiri, who was known for wearing heavy gold jewelry. So as business took off, Khatik began to indulge freely in his love for gold. Now every day, he wears gold chains, rings, watches, and other ornaments -- weighing about 3.5 kg. By current gold rates, his everyday accessories cost no less than Rs 4 crore. Khatik also serves as district president of the local Khatik community association.

Khatik, aged 50, seems to have received unwelcome attention as he recently got threats from callers claiming to belong to the Rohit Godara gang. He first received a missed WhatsApp call from an unknown number, followed by a WhatsApp call and an audio message demanding Rs 5 crore. The caller reportedly warned: "Give me Rs 5 crore, otherwise you will not be able to wear the gold." After this, Khatik approached the City Kotwali Police Station. A case of extortion and criminal intimidation has been filed, and police have launched an investigation.