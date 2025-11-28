Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...
'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash
David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video
Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...
Aukaat Ke Bahar: Elvish Yadav turns amateur boxer, makes acting debut in web series, calls his character 'real and personal in many ways'
'They can go till 2027 World Cup': India coach strongly backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli before Ranchi ODI, reveals toughest battles
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s family approaches Delhi HC for complete stay, claim makers 'exploited life of martyr son'
Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, or Malti Chahar? Who get evicted from Salman Khan's show
Who is Ayush Mhatre? SMAT 49-ball centurion and CSK's young sensation set to lead India in U19 men's Asia Cup
Fresh Documents Surface as BYJU’S Founders Deny Any Fund Misuse
INDIA
Nearly 25 years ago, Khatik ran a small push-cart, selling fruits and vegetables on the streets. Over time, he started buying apples from Kashmir and selling them in Chittorgarh. Khatik had always been obsessed with gold -- a fascination he attributes to music composer Bappi Lahiri.
A man in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, once a vegetable vendor, is today known as "goldman" for his extravagant display of heavy jewelry. Kanhaiyalal Khatik rose from humble beginnings and now steps out every day wearing more than three kilograms of gold. He is back in the news after receiving an extortion call, reportedly from members of the Rohit Godara gang. Let us tell you more about him here.
Nearly 25 years ago, Khatik ran a small push-cart, selling fruits and vegetables on the streets. Over time, he started buying apples from Kashmir and selling them in Chittorgarh. Khatik had always been obsessed with gold -- a fascination he attributes to music composer Bappi Lahiri, who was known for wearing heavy gold jewelry. So as business took off, Khatik began to indulge freely in his love for gold. Now every day, he wears gold chains, rings, watches, and other ornaments -- weighing about 3.5 kg. By current gold rates, his everyday accessories cost no less than Rs 4 crore. Khatik also serves as district president of the local Khatik community association.
Khatik, aged 50, seems to have received unwelcome attention as he recently got threats from callers claiming to belong to the Rohit Godara gang. He first received a missed WhatsApp call from an unknown number, followed by a WhatsApp call and an audio message demanding Rs 5 crore. The caller reportedly warned: "Give me Rs 5 crore, otherwise you will not be able to wear the gold." After this, Khatik approached the City Kotwali Police Station. A case of extortion and criminal intimidation has been filed, and police have launched an investigation.