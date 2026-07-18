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Who is Gitanjali Angmo? Sonam Wangchuk's wife in spotlight amid activist's indefinite hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk, a winner of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, has been on an indefinite hunger strike for three weeks to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Who is Gitanjali Angmo? Sonam Wangchuk's wife in spotlight amid activist's indefinite hunger strike
Gitanjali J Angmo is the second wife of Sonam Wangchuk (Photo: ANI).
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Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo is back in the spotlight amid the activist's indefinite hunger strike that has grabbed national headlines. After Wangchuk, a 59-year-old educationist and activist, was shifted to a hospital by the police, Angmo confronted the authorities saying nothing would be administered to him without her consent. She also said she would lead a planned protest march to the Parliament on Monday if Wangchuk was not able to do so. But, who is Gitanjali Angmo and how did she meet Wangchuk?

Born into a Punjabi family in Odisha's Balasore, Angmo is a social entrepreneur and educationist. She holds a bachelor's degree in physics from Fakir Mohan University. She also earned an MBA from the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB). Angmo reportedly worked in the corporate sector for several years after completing her master's. She later established a publishing house called Helios Books. In 2017, Angmo co-founded the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) in Ladakh alongside Wangchuk -- a school that focuses on solving real-world problems faced by mountain communities. Besides, Angmo is a Black Belt in karate and had reportedly won a world championship in the United States in 2009. On her website, Angmo says she is a "lifelong student of Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy, Vedas and the Upanishads." She describes herself as a practicing Hindu.

In an interview with Brut last year, Angmo had shared she met Wangchuk at an education conference, adding that they connected instantly. "It was so interesting to see that we were finishing each other's sentences. There was so much similarity in the way we wanted to work in the field of education and life in general," she had said. Angmo added that meeting Wangchuk was "like finding a kindred soul."

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk, a winner of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, has been on an indefinite hunger strike for three weeks to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal. He had been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi before the police shifted him to a hospital on Saturday (July 18). The protest has been backed by several student associations and opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

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