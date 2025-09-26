Who is Gitanjali Angmo? Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife condemns his arrest, says, 'he's being treated like...'

Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…
After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' comments at Asia Cup 2025
MiG-21 fighter jet decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's aircraft now?
Six workers killed, 5 injured as structure collapses at Raipur Steel Plant, more feared trapped
India issues BIG statement on Turkey raising Kashmir issue at UNGA, rebukes Erdogan for...
Bill Gates' Microsoft halts service access to Israeli military, here's why
This 10 kg pure gold dress sets new Guinness World Record as...; its price will amaze you!
Why did share market fall today? Check key reasons behind Sensex, Nifty decline here
Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home, seeks release of...
Why has Microsoft terminated Israeli spy agency's access to its cloud, AI technology? Investigative report makes SHOCKING revelation
INDIA
"He was treated like a criminal without any reason," was an angry outburst from Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was arrested from his village Ulyaktopo two days after violent protests in Leh over demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards.
"He was treated like a criminal without any reason," was an angry outburst from Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was arrested from his village Ulyaktopo two days after violent protests in Leh over demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards, leaving four people dead and 59 others injured.
Wangchuk was arrested on Friday by a police party led by Ladakh DGP S D Singh Jamwal. The Home Ministry blamed Wangchuk for making "provocative statements" that led to Wednesday's violence, a charge the activist has consistently denied.
Born in Odisha's Balasore, Gitanjali Angmo belongs to a Punjabi family. She is the co-founder of HIAL (Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh). After quitting her corporate job, Angmo turned to Ladakh and worked towards education and social upliftment.
After pursuing her graduation in physics, she earned an MBA degree and went on to work at several multinational companies. After this, she went to Denmark and lived there for 15 years. During this time, Angmo started multiple organisations and companies.
ALSO READ | Internet services suspended in Leh after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, here's what we know so far
With inputs from PTI