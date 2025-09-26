Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Gitanjali Angmo? Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife condemns his arrest, says, 'he's being treated like...'

"He was treated like a criminal without any reason," was an angry outburst from Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was arrested from his village Ulyaktopo two days after violent protests in Leh over demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 06:51 PM IST

Who is Gitanjali Angmo? Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife condemns his arrest, says, 'he's being treated like...'
Activist Sonam Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo (Image credit: X)
"He was treated like a criminal without any reason," was an angry outburst from Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was arrested from his village Ulyaktopo two days after violent protests in Leh over demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards, leaving four people dead and 59 others injured.

Wangchuk was arrested on Friday by a police party led by Ladakh DGP S D Singh Jamwal. The Home Ministry blamed Wangchuk for making "provocative statements" that led to Wednesday's violence, a charge the activist has consistently denied.

Who is Gitanjali Angmo?

Born in Odisha's Balasore, Gitanjali Angmo belongs to a Punjabi family. She is the co-founder of HIAL (Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh). After quitting her corporate job, Angmo turned to Ladakh and worked towards education and social upliftment. 

After pursuing her graduation in physics, she earned an MBA degree and went on to work at several multinational companies. After this, she went to Denmark and lived there for 15 years. During this time, Angmo started multiple organisations and companies. 

ALSO READ | Internet services suspended in Leh after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, here's what we know so far

With inputs from PTI

