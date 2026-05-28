Who is Giribala Singh? Know about retired judge at centre of Twisha Sharma death case as prime suspect

Twisha Sharma death case in Bhopal continues to escalate, with former judge Giri Bala Singh accused of dowry harassment and mental cruelty.

The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has drawn widespread attention, placing retired district judge Giri Bala Singh at the centre of serious allegations involving dowry harassment, mental cruelty, and attempts to influence public perception of the case.

Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida and previously working as a model and marketing professional, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal. Her body was discovered on the terrace and she was declared dead shortly after being taken for medical examination in the early hours of May 13. The incident quickly escalated into a high-profile legal dispute between her parental and matrimonial families.

Who is Giribala Singh?

Giribala Singh, a former district court judge in Madhya Pradesh and ex-president of a consumer forum, records mention her tenure from July 15, 2021 to February 28, 2023. She is the mother of Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh. She served in the judiciary until early 2023 and has since remained in public focus due to the ongoing investigation.

An FIR was registered against Giribala Singh and her son under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita linked to dowry-related cruelty and mental harassment, based on allegations made by the victim’s family.

Medical findings add complexity

The post-mortem examination conducted at AIIMS Bhopal confirmed death due to hanging, while also recording multiple ante-mortem injuries on the body, including marks on the neck, arms, wrist, and scalp region. Medical experts noted signs consistent with asphyxia, alongside other physical injuries that have become a key point of investigation.

Authorities have preserved biological samples, including viscera, blood, hair, and nail clippings, for forensic analysis. The ongoing toxicology reports are expected to provide further clarity.

Diverging claims from both sides

The victim’s family has accused Giribala Singh of violating legal restrictions and making public statements that allegedly harm the reputation of the deceased. They have also sought a second post-mortem and independent judicial oversight of the investigation.

On the other hand, Singh has denied all allegations of dowry harassment, claiming that Twisha experienced psychological distress and underwent medical procedures prior to her death. She has also questioned aspects of the investigation, including the interpretation of medical findings.

Investigation continues

Police have stated that there is no confirmed evidence supporting claims of substance abuse linked to the victim. Meanwhile, Twisha’s husband remains untraceable, with authorities issuing a lookout notice and continuing efforts to locate him.

The case remains under active investigation, with forensic results and further legal proceedings expected to play a decisive role in determining the course of the trial.