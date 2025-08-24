Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is George Soros? Kiren Rijiju says US investor has kept aside USD 1 trillion to destabilise Indian govt

Kiren Rijiju's comments have renewed attention on George Soros, a Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist who remains a controversial figure in India. But, who is George Soros and what is his connection with India?

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

US billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused "anti-India" philanthropist George Soros of conspiring to destabilise the Indian government. He further alleged that former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is working in coordination with Soros. His comments have renewed attention on Soros, a Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist who remains a controversial figure in Indian political circles. But, who is George Soros and what is his connection with India?

What did Kiren Rijiju say about George Soros?

Rijiju said in an interview with ANI: "George Soros says that one trillion dollars are kept to destabilise the Indian government. The anti-India Khalistan force sitting in Canada, the US, the UK, and many Left organisations are conspiring to work against the country." Invoking Gandhi, he added: "Rahul Gandhi and Congress are working in coordination with them and weakening the country. This is very worrisome. But no one can destabilise the country under PM Modi's leadership." He added that Gandhi is on a "very dangerous track."

Who is George Soros and why is he controversial in India?

Soros (born in Budapest) is an investor, author, and philanthropist. His connection with India comes from his political activism and comments. Soros is an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has been accused of promoting the idea of an independent Kashmir through his organisation Open Society Foundation. In early 2023, Soros had said that allying with billionaire Gautam Adani could significantly weaken PM Modi's "stranglehold on India’s federal government." The BJP has time and again attacked Congress leaders, including former party president Sonia Gandhi, of colluding with Soros and his organisations. Soros was last year awarded the United States' highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

What is the nationality of George Soros?
George Soros was born in Hungary and later gained the citizenship of the US.

Why is George Soros a controversial personality in India?
George Soros remains a controversial figure in India over his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

What did Kiren Rijiju say about George Soros and Rahul Gandhi?
Kiren Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi has been working in coordination with Soros.

