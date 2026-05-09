Who is General NS Raja Subramani (Retd)? To be appointed next Chief of Defence Staff, assume office by month end

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Retd) has been appointed the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), news agency ANI reported on Saturday. Additionally, he will hold responsibility as the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs.

General NS Raja Subramani (Retd) to be appointed next Chief of Defence Staff, assume office by month end

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Retd) has been appointed the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), news agency ANI reported on Saturday. Additionally, he will hold responsibility as the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs. The retired Army officer will take the place of General Anil Chauhan, who will be completing his tenure as CDS on May 30 this year.

Lt Gen Subramani (Retd) is currently serving as military adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and earlier served as Vice Chief of Army Staff and GOC-in-C, Central Command.

Who is NS Raja Subramani?

His journey as an army officer

Subramani started his journey in uniform at the National Defence Academy (NDA) and was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985. He then joined the Joint Services Command Staff College, Bracknell (UK), and after completing it he returned to India and was appointed Brigade Major of a mountain brigade.

Subramani later studied at the National Defence College in Delhi. He also earned a Master of Arts Degree from King’s College, London, and an M Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University. In his celebrated career of over 35 years, Subramani served across a wide range of conflicts and terrains, including serving as the Defence attache at the Embassy of India in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In his role as a Colonel, he served as the Assistant Military Secretary in the MS branch at Army headquarters. He then served as the Colonel General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command. In Jammu and Kashmir, he served as the Deputy Commander of the Rashtriya Rifles sector.

After being promoted to the rank of Brigadier, he commanded the 168 Infantry Brigade in Samba.

Subramani was the Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence (DDGMI) at Army Headquarters after which he was promoted to Brigadier General Staff (Operations) in the Eastern Command.

In 2023, Subramani was made the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Central Command, succeeding Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, who superannuated. After a year, he took over as the 47th Vice Chief of the Army Staff. After retiring from active military service, he was appointed as the Military Advisor to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) until now.

For his distinguished service to the nation, Subramani has been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.