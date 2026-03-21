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Who is Gautam Singhania? Raymond group MD injured after speedboat crashes in Maldives, 2 Indians missing

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania was reportedly injured after a speedboat carrying seven people capsized in the Maldives. He was rescued and airlifted to Mumbai and is currently undergoing treatment.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 11:33 AM IST

Who is Gautam Singhania? Raymond group MD injured after speedboat crashes in Maldives, 2 Indians missing
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Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania was reportedly injured after a speedboat carrying seven people capsized in the Maldives. Along with Singhania, rally driver Hari Singh, three Indian men, one woman from UK and one Russian woman was on the boat when this incident occurred late Thursday night near the Felidhoo region. While several were rescue, two Indians are reportedly missing.

Gautam Singhania was rescued and airlifted to Mumbai and is currently undergoing treatment. His spokesperson said, "Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai. We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well-being of the affected friends."

Who is Gautam Singhania?

Gautam Singhania is the Managing director of Raymond Group. Gautam Singhania, 59, hold a degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He has been in a major controversy as his father Vijaypat Singhania in his Autobiography 'An Incomplete Life' has alleged that his son mistreated him and there was an ongoing dispute over their properties. Singhania was married to Nawaz, who later alleged him of physical abuse on her an daughter Niharika. 

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