HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Garima Saikia Garg? Late singer Zubeen Garg's widow expresses 'full faith' in legal system, says...

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, on Thursday expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding her husband's death, asserting her "full faith in the legal system".

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 10:25 PM IST

Who is Garima Saikia Garg? Late singer Zubeen Garg's widow expresses 'full faith' in legal system, says...
Late singer Zubeen Garg and his wife Garima Saikia Garg
Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, on Thursday expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding her husband's death, asserting her "full faith in the legal system". She appealed for patience with the legal process handling her husband's case and said that the "investigation would reveal the truth" and those responsible would face justice.

Speaking to ANI, Garima said, "The investigation process is ongoing, and they are handling it in their own way. Therefore, we should not comment on it right now. I do not have much knowledge about it, so the law will take its own course. I have full faith that we will receive justice through our legal system, and the investigation will be conducted properly. We will soon learn what really happened that day and who is guilty of what we want to know. If anyone is responsible, they will be punished very soon."

She further emphasised that the family is relying on the authorities to ensure a thorough and fair investigation and is confident that the truth will emerge. Today marks the 13th day since the passing of the singer Zubeen Garg, who lost his life in Singapore following a scuba diving accident. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on September 21 by a commercial flight.

Who is Gairma Saikia Garg?

Wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, Garima is a talented costume designer, film producer, and creative professional who has made remarkable contributions to Assamese cinema. Born in Assam, Garima has made significant contributions in cinema with her talent and determination. She has worked in various films, including 'Mission China' (2017), 'Kanchanjangha' (2019), and 'Sikaar' (2024).

Zubeen Garg and Garima Saikia tied the knot on February 4, 2002. 

With inputs from ANI

