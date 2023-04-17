Who is gangster Sundar Bhati, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf?

Dreaded gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants in police custody on Saturday (April 15). Now, the name of jailed don Sundar Bhati has surfaced in connection with the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. Sources claimed that the Zigana pistols were delivered to the killers of Atiq and Ashraf on the orders of Sundar Bhati. It is to be noted that Zigana pistol, which came to India via Pakistan, was used in the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Some sources claimed that Sundar Bhati is the mastermind behind the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf.

Rohit alias Sunny, one of the three murderers, is a resident of Hamirpur. There are 14 cases registered against him in Kuraira police station. He was lodged in Hamirpur Jail in the year 2019 along with Sunder Bhati. Since then he was in contact with Sunder Bhati. Sources have claimed that the Zigana pistol reached the killers of Atiq Ahmed at the behest of notorious don of western Uttar Pradesh.

Sundar Bhati has 62 criminal cases registered against him. He was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gautam Budh Nagar District Court in the Harendra Pradhan murder case. Since then he is in jail. Presently Sundar is lodged in Sonbhadra district jail.

Before entering the world of crime, Sundar Bhati used to take transport contracts in Bulandshahr. After that he came in contact with the leaders and started committing political murders. Although Sundar Bhati also wanted to enter politics, but meanwhile Naresh Bhati became the District Panchayat Chairman. Sunder and Naresh were the once friend but later Sundar killed Naresh Bhati. After that Sundar did not look back and he went on murdering people for money.

Sundar Bhati gang members are involved in extortion and contract killing. Sundar Bhati gang members are alleged to have committed several murders in Purvanchal.