Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is a gangster currently wanted by Indian authorities for multiple serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking. Born in 1994, in Punjab’s Sri Muktsar Sahib district, Brar later moved to Faridkot before obtaining a Canadian student visa and relocating to Canada in 2017.

Brar is a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a notorious criminal organisation. His involvement in the gang reportedly increased after the death of his cousin in 2020. He gained attention in May 2022 when he allegedly took responsibility for the murder of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The killing followed an earlier case in which a Faridkot court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Brar for the murder of District Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

In response to these crimes, the Indian government issued a Red Notice against Brar through Interpol in June 2022. This means he can be arrested and extradited from any member country of Interpol. Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated him a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The MHA cited his links to Babbar Khalsa International, an organisation considered a terrorist group, and his involvement in arms smuggling, cross-border criminal activities, and threats to national security.

Brar has also been linked to pro-Khalistan outfits. His name appears on Canada’s BOLO program list of the 25 most wanted fugitives, with a reward of $50,000 announced for information leading to his arrest.

Recently, rumours surfaced that Brar had been shot and killed in Fresno, California, on April 30, 2024. However, US authorities, including the Fresno Police Department, later clarified that the deceased individual was not Brar but a man named Xavier Gladney.

As of now, Brar remains on the run, with both Indian and Canadian authorities actively searching for him.