Who is ‘Bahubali of Uttar Pradesh’ Mukhtar Ansari, sentenced to 10 years prison under Gangster Act?

Gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari (File photo)

Mukhtar Ansari, who is one of the most noted ‘Bahubalis’ of Uttar Pradesh, has now been convicted in one of the many gang-related cases filed against him. Ansari has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and a hefty fine under the Gangster Act.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was convicted on Thursday after the testimonies, debate, and cross-examination of 11 witnesses were completed and recorded by a UP court in the 5 gang charges against the former Uttar Pradesh MLA.

The conviction relates to several cases, including the one pertaining to Ghazipur that involved an assault on the Additional Superintendent of Police. Not just Ansari, but the notorious gangster’s aid Bhim Singh has also been sent to prison for 10 years in the case.

Who is gangster Mukhtar Ansari?

Mukhtar Ansari is one of the most powerful and notorious gangsters in Uttar Pradesh and is also a former member of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Ansari was also a significant member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is led by former UP CM Mayawati.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was often dubbed as the ‘Bahubali of Uttar Pradesh’, was a five-time MLA from the Mau constituency in the state, despite being well known for his criminal past and involvement in gangs, most notably in Mau, Varanasi, and Jaunpur.

Ansari was involved in a major gang war with his rival Brijesh Singh, and the latter was presumed dead after a brutal shootout between their gangs. Singh later resurfaced and the gang war continues, eventually giving Mukhtar Ansari complete control over Mau.

The gangster-turned-politician is known to defeat and at times eliminate his enemies. He has been involved in several criminal and murder cases, while the Enforcement Directorate arrested the gangster in December 2022 in a money laundering case.

Other cases against the five-time former MLA include – Rajendra Singh murder case number 410/88 Section 302 IPC Police Station Cantt Varanasi, Vashishtha Tiwari alias Mala Guru murder case number 106/88 Section 302 IPC Police Station Kotwali Ghazipur, Awadhesh Rai murder case number 229/91 Section 149, 302 IPC Police Station Chetganj Varanasi, Constable Raghuvansh Singh Murder Case No. 294/91 Section 307, 302 Police Station Mughalsarai.

(With inputs from agencies)

