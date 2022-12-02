Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know how he was involved in killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Gangster Goldy Brar was reportedly detained by authorities in California on the morning of December 2, as confirmed by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

As per intelligence sources, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was detained by authorities in California, United States on the morning of December 2. Brar was reportedly the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed the news, saying that Goldy Brar has been detained in America. Mann said during a press briefing, “Being the Head of the State, I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar, has been detained in America.”

Earlier, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh said that the Punjab government should offer a Rs 2 crores reward to anyone who can offer information on Goldy Brar, who is a notorious gangster based in Canada for the last decade.

Who is gangster Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar is a gangster who is based in Canada and is closely associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to media reports, Brar was responsible for running a major-league extortion racket in Punjab and has also been accused of killing Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwan.

Goldy Brar moved to Canada on a student visa back in 2014 and has been residing in the country since. He runs his operations in Punjab through an intricate crime module and is said to have masterminded the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala from Canada itself.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Davinder Bambiha gang have been locked in a turf war in Punjab for several years, which is being termed as the reason behind the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. Soon after he was shot dead, Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the killing through social media.

Goldy Brar claimed that his gang planned the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala as revenge for the killing of the Bishnoi gang’s close aide Vicky Middukhera, who was a SAD leader. Earlier, it was alleged that Moose Wala was involved in Middukhera’s killing.

Sidhu Moose Wala was often linked with the Davinder Bambiha gang, which had claimed responsibility for the murder of Middukhera. Brar said that the SAD leader’s murder was the reason behind masterminding of the shooting of Sidhu Moose Wala.

