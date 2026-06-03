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Who is G Parameshwara? Karnataka’s first Dalit deputy CM set to serve under DK Shivakumar

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara is likely to become Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister under DK Shivakumar.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 02:27 PM IST

Who is G Parameshwara? Karnataka’s first Dalit deputy CM set to serve under DK Shivakumar
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Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara is expected to return as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister in the government led by Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar. His likely appointment comes after weeks of internal discussions within the party over the structure of the new cabinet and the possibility of having multiple deputy chief ministers.

According to party sources, Parameshwara is keen on being the sole deputy to Shivakumar, although some groups within the Congress have reportedly been advocating for more than one deputy CM. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on Thursday, with several ministers likely to take oath alongside the chief minister.

Who is G Parameshwara?

G Parameshwara is one of Karnataka Congress' most experienced leaders and a prominent Dalit face in the state. Born on August 6, 1951, in Tumakuru district, he has spent decades building his political career while also making a mark in academics and public service.

He holds a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Agriculture from the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, and later earned a PhD in Plant Physiology from the University of Adelaide, Australia. Before stepping into politics, he worked with the Sri Siddhartha Education Society, an institution founded by his father, G Gangadharaiah.

Interestingly, Parameshwara was also known for his athletic abilities during his student years and reportedly held an impressive sprint record at his university.

From academic to political leader

Parameshwara's entry into politics was reportedly encouraged by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1989. Soon after, he joined the Congress organisation and won his first Assembly election from Madhugiri constituency the same year.

Over the years, he held several important positions in Karnataka governments, including portfolios related to Higher Education, Science and Technology, and later Home Affairs. His organisational strength was most visible during his tenure as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, a position he held for nearly eight years, making him the longest-serving state Congress chief.

First Dalit Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka

Parameshwara created history in 2018 when he became Karnataka's first Dalit Deputy Chief Minister in the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy. However, the coalition collapsed in 2019 after political defections, cutting short his tenure in the state's second-highest office.

Since 2023, he has been serving as Karnataka's Home Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government.

A political comeback

Known for his loyalty to the Congress and his advocacy for greater Dalit representation in politics, Parameshwara has remained a significant figure in Karnataka's political landscape. If the party finalises his appointment, it will mark a return to the Deputy Chief Minister's office for a leader whose political journey has spanned more than three decades and several key roles in government and organisation.

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