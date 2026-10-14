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Who is funding Abhijeet Dipke's CJP? American singer Mary Millben alleges US donor links, backs PM Modi

Millben said it was time for people “born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organize, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party”.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 01:26 PM IST

Who is funding Abhijeet Dipke's CJP? American singer Mary Millben alleges US donor links, backs PM Modi
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US singer Mary Millben has alleged that American donors opposed to PM Narendra Modi are funding the CJP and called on young Indians to organise and peacefully protest against it.

Mary Millben says 'US donors funding CJP'

“To all the beautiful young patriots in India: This is not the time to be silent,” Millben wrote in a post on X, naming Abhijeet Dipke and the CJP. She alleged that they were “being funded by donors in the US who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your future under his leadership”.

“Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country,” she wrote.

Millben exposes anti-Modi funding pattern

Alleging a global pattern to target conservative leaders, she wrote: “Find a US-educated person from the country, radicalize them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction.” She added that such efforts had “impacted the development and governance of the country”.

Millben said it was time for people “born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organize, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party”.

“There should always be a counter movement to uphold democracy and freedom,” she added, ending her post with the appeal: “Rise up, young patriots! Rise up!”

Dipke denies allegation

The CJP and Dipke have earlier faced scrutiny and RTI queries over their finances. Surat-based RTI activist Amit Tiwari had questioned how Dipke funded his education at Boston University and a pledged legal defence fund of Rs 1 crore linked to Kapil Sibal.

Dipke denied the allegations, stating his studies were funded through a university scholarship and an education loan.

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka set to Tihar Jail

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating peace bonds and trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a protest site, police said.

Their associate Ajinkya Shinde was bound down for six months to maintain peace and good behaviour and released on a personal bond and surety of Rs 5,000.

The three were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate on Wednesday morning.

The CJP leaders were detained early Tuesday for allegedly jumping barricades, entering Jantar Mantar without permission, shouting slogans demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and hoisting a national flag there.

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