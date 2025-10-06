Who is Fateh Portugal, man linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claims responsibility for multiple shootings in Canada?

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...
INDIA
Canada recently declared the Lawrence Bishnoi gang a 'terrorist' organisation.
Days after Canada declared the Bishnoi gang a 'terrorist' organisation, the gang reportedly carried out multiple shootings across several locations in the country on Sunday night. A man, Fateh Portugal, associated with the gang, posted a statement on social media, claiming responsibility for the attacks. He also posted videos of the shootings.
He is linked with the Bishnoi gang and alleged that an individual named Navi Tesi had extorted Rs 5 million from people using Lawrence Bishnoi’s name. Hence, the gang targeted his locations in retaliation. His post read, "Sat Sri Akal, Ram-Ram to all brothers. I am Fateh Portugal. We are taking responsibility for those who are doing extortion and shootings in Canada in the name of Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi gang. These locations belong to Navi Tesi, and we have been carrying out shootings at these places for the past three days. We have no personal issue with Swift 1200 AM, but Navi Tesi extorted 5 million from singers in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, so we are targeting him."
Fateh Portugal's social media post concluded with a series of further threats and disclaimers. The gang member issued a warning that the group would take action against businessmen if evidence of their wrongdoing was provided. However, the post simultaneously sought to reassure the public by stating they held no hostility towards hardworking individuals and respected those who earned an honest living.
Canada recently formally declared India’s Bishnoi gang a 'terrorist' organisation, giving authorities the power to freeze assets, block funding, and prosecute members. Bishnoi has been imprisoned for a decade in India but is accused of directing a network of hundreds of members engaged in drug trafficking, arms smuggling, extortion, and targeted killings.
