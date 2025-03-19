Local politician Faheem Khan, prime accused in the Nagpur violence case, has been arrested.

Local politician Faheem Khan, prime accused in the Nagpur violence case, has been arrested. He is accused of inciting the violence in Maharashtra's Nagpur, which erupted after a rumour that a religious text was burned during protests by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Meanwhile, Khan has been granted police custody till March 21. The politician is accused of having instigated the crowd and gathered around 500 people, as two communities indulged in a clash over Aurangzeb's tomb.

Faheem Khan, a local leader of the Minorities Democratic Party (MDP), was named in the FIR registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station. Earlier in the day, police issued his photograph and a video featuring Khan delivering a "provocative" speech, right before the violence broke out, leaving several injured.

As per an India Today report, citing senior police officials, preliminary investigations and the video evidence indicate that Khan's speech instigated the crowd, leading to clashes between the two communities.

Who is Faheem Khan?

Faheem Khan, 38, is the city president of Minorities Democratic Party (MDP) - a local political outfit. He contested 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur against BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. However, the MDP leader lost by a huge margin of over 6.5 lakh votes.