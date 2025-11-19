Who is ex-IPS Anand Mishra? BJP candidate who won from Buxar in Bihar election 20205, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., was earlier in this party

Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics
INDIA
Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anand Mishra has made a stunning political debut by winning the Buxar seat in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections. He contested on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket after switching from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in August. He defeated Congress candidate Sanjay Kumar Tiwari by a margin of over 28,000 votes. He was a 2011-batch officer, who previously served in the Assam–Meghalaya cadre. He resigned from the police service in January 2024.
Born on June 1, 1981, in Bihar's Bhojpur, Mishra completed his schooling and college education in Kolkata. He holds a master’s degree in Police Management from Osmania University. Mishra initially served in the West Bengal Civil Service from 2005 to 2010 before successfully clearing the UPSC CSE 2010 exam with All India Rank of 225.
Mishra first earned public recognition during his years as SP in Assam’s Charaideo district and Meghalaya’s Garo Hills, where he led high-profile anti-militant and anti-narcotics operations. His efforts in Assam’s Lakhimpur and Dhubri districts, in particular, garnered praise for his hands-on style, and social media clips of his long bike rides and informal policing endeared him to younger voters.
The BJP’s decision to nominate Mishra for Buxar — a constituency long dominated by Congress with 10 wins out of 17 prior assembly contests — signals the party’s strategic aim to shake the region’s political dynamics.