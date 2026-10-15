Who is Dushyant Gautam? Why are people protesting against future Sikkim governor?

Delhi Police detained Ankita Bhandari's parents, Congress leaders in 4 am crackdown at India Gate protest demanding CBI probe into VIP link and stay on Dushyant Gautam's appointment as Sikkim Governor.

A pre-dawn police crackdown brought overnight protest at India Gate demanding justice for Uttarakhand murder victim Ankita Bhandari to an abrupt end on Thursday, with Delhi Police detaining her parents, Congress leaders and other demonstrators around 4 am.

All those detained were later released, while Congress accused police of manhandling protesters who had gathered to demand justice in 2022 murder case.

Protest against Dushyant Gautam appointment as Sikkim Governor

Protesters demanded that Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Governor of Sikkim be put on hold until CBI completed its ongoing investigation into Ankita's murder.

Accompanied by CRPF personnel, police moved in on protesters in dark and took them away. Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate, Uday Bhanu Chib, Vinod Jakhar and Varun Chaudhary were also detained.

Sit-in was called by Ankita's family and activists demanding probe into alleged involvement of unidentified VIP in her murder. They accused Dushyant Kumar Gautam of being linked to case.

Ankita, 19, was working as receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh when she was killed on September 18, 2022. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two staff members were sentenced to life imprisonment on May 30, 2025.

Congress slams police action, Rahul Gandhi meets parents

Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate, Pawan Khera and Kazi Nizamuddin condemned police action. "This is brutality. You can see democracy coming to an end at India Gate," Khera said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Ankita's parents at protest site and expressed support for their demand for justice.

Ankita's father Virendra Singh Bhandari urged President Droupadi Murmu not to proceed with Gautam's appointment until CBI inquiry was concluded.