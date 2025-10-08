Who is Durga Nagpal? IAS officer fined Rs 1.63 crore for...; is married to IAS officer Abhishek Singh

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) issued the notice, calculating damages using a telescopic formula, starting at Rs 92,000 for the first month and rising progressively, capping at Rs 4.6 lakh per month. Whp is IAS Durga Shakti Nagpal?

IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal has been slapped with a whopping fine for allegedly overstaying in a Delhi government bungalow from May 2022 to February 2025. The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has issued a notice to IAS Nagpal, seeking Rs 1.63 crore in damages for alleged unauthorised occupation of an official bungalow in the national capital.



IAS Nagpal claimed to have requested extensions due to her parents' ill health and had paid rent. “Still, due to some lack of paperwork, they added compounding penal charges, which are notional and impractical. I have requested its waiver, which is in process," she told The Indian Express. Nagpal was allotted bungalow B-17 (Type VI-A) in March 2015 while serving as Officer on Special Duty in the Agriculture Ministry. Her deputation ended in May 2019, but she continued to occupy the premises while working in the Commerce Ministry and later, upon returning to her cadre in 2021. She vacated the house in February 2025 after IARI sought Delhi Police assistance.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) issued the notice, calculating damages using a telescopic formula, starting at Rs 92,000 for the first month and rising progressively, capping at Rs 4.6 lakh per month. The total for May 2022–February 2025 amounted to Rs 1,63,57,550, according to the report. Despite multiple reminders, Nagpal’s stay continued until February 28, 2025.



IAS Durga Shakti Nagpal belongs to Agra, and her father is a retired government officer. She graduated from the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University in 2007 with an undergraduate degree in computer engineering. She cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2009. She is an IAS officer of the 2010 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. In her first attempt, she cracked UPSC and was allotted Indian Revenue Service. However, she chose to take the UPSC exam another time. In her second attempt, she became an IAS officer. She began her career in the Punjab cadre of the IAS. But in August 2012, she moved to the Uttar Pradesh (UP) cadre as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Noida. She is currently District Magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri, UP.

IAS Nagpal is married to Abhishek Singh, who is an IAS officer of the 2011 batch. He recently quit from civil services. The duo met during their preparation for the UPSC examinations in 2009. The couple have two children.]