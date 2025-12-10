Who is DSP Kalpana Verma, Chhattisgarh officer accused by businessman of ‘love trap’ and extracting Rs 2 crore?

A Raipur-based businessman alleged that DSP Kalpana Verma took cash, a diamond ring, a gold chain, and even a luxury car from him.

A Chhattisgarh businessman has accused DSP Kalpana Verma of trapping him in a 'love affair' and extracting money and valuables worth nearly Rs 2 crore. The businessman, Deepak Tandon, also presented related photos, videos, and documents to support his claims.

According to the complaint, the Raipur-based businessman alleged that DSP Verma took cash, a diamond ring, a gold chain, and even a luxury car from him. He further alleged that he was pressured to register a hotel property in the name of the officer’s brother.

Who is DSP Kalpana Verma?

She is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Chhattisgarh. Verma is currently posted in Dantewada and has served as DSP in multiple districts. She has also served with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Reports suggest she met Tandon in 2021, after which they developed a relationship. Tandon alleged that during their relationship, Verma demanded money and expensive gifts from him. The businessman has also shared WhatsApp chats, in which discussions about money and divorce are mentioned.

DSP denies allegations

The DSP has strongly denied all accusations. DSP Verma reportedly said that the chat screenshots being circulated are fabricated and part of a conspiracy to defame her. She claimed that her family already has a financial dispute with the businessman’s family, which is currently pending before a court.