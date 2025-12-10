Who is DSP Kalpana Verma, Chhattisgarh officer accused by businessman of ‘love trap’ and extracting Rs 2 crore?

China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou residential fire
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to reach THIS major milestone
Who was Rehman Dakait? Karachi gangster played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, murdered his own mother, played football with severed heads, was killed by...
THIS Hindu festival added to UNESCO List of Heritage, PM Narendra Modi says...
IPL 2026 auction: Spinners, all-rounders, overseas stars in demand; but can anyone get close to Rishabh Pant's record price?
Why may BJP's Vande Mataram pitch backfire ahead of West Bengal Election 2025?
'Jharkhand now has to...': CM Hemant Soren reveals vision for state as it completes 25 yrs
DGCA summon IndiGo CEO, orders him to present 'comprehensive data' on flight disruption, checks at 11 airports, know details
Virat Kohli takes ICC ODI rankings by storm, closes in on Rohit Sharma's No. 1 spot; three Indians break into top five
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
INDIA
A Raipur-based businessman alleged that DSP Kalpana Verma took cash, a diamond ring, a gold chain, and even a luxury car from him.
A Chhattisgarh businessman has accused DSP Kalpana Verma of trapping him in a 'love affair' and extracting money and valuables worth nearly Rs 2 crore. The businessman, Deepak Tandon, also presented related photos, videos, and documents to support his claims.
According to the complaint, the Raipur-based businessman alleged that DSP Verma took cash, a diamond ring, a gold chain, and even a luxury car from him. He further alleged that he was pressured to register a hotel property in the name of the officer’s brother.
She is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Chhattisgarh. Verma is currently posted in Dantewada and has served as DSP in multiple districts. She has also served with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Reports suggest she met Tandon in 2021, after which they developed a relationship. Tandon alleged that during their relationship, Verma demanded money and expensive gifts from him. The businessman has also shared WhatsApp chats, in which discussions about money and divorce are mentioned.
The DSP has strongly denied all accusations. DSP Verma reportedly said that the chat screenshots being circulated are fabricated and part of a conspiracy to defame her. She claimed that her family already has a financial dispute with the businessman’s family, which is currently pending before a court.