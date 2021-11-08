Who is Dr Kamal Ranadive and why is Google celebrating her 104th birth anniversary?

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

Who is Dr Kamal Ranadive and why is Google celebrating her 104th birth anniversary?

Google is celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Kamal Ranadive, an Indian cell biologist who is best known for her groundbreaking cancer research.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 01:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google often celebrates significant events and people through a small visual or animation on its Google Doodle. On November 8, the Google Doodle illustration is celebrating the 104th birth anniversary of renowned Indian biologist Dr Kamal Ranadive.

The Google Doodle, which has been created by India-based guest artist Ibrahim Rayintakath, shows a small illustration of the notable Indian cell biologist with a microscope, celebrating her contribution towards science and medical research.Dr Kamal Samarath, popularly known as Dr Kamal Ranadive, was born on November 8, 1917, in Pune, making today her 104th birth anniversary. Though her family encouraged her to pursue a medical education, Ranadive was always drawn towards biology, and finally made an excelling career in the field.

After receiving a doctorate in cytology in 1949 while working at the Indian Cancer Research Center (ICRC), Dr Kamal Ranadive joined Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland in the US for her fellowship, after which she returned to Mumbai.After rigorous research and study about the matter, Dr Ranadive established the country’s first tissue culture laboratory. She also made a breakthrough in cancer research, deriving the link between breast cancer and heredity.

The Google doodle page states, “As the director of the ICRC and a pioneer in animal modeling of cancer development, Ranadive was among the first researchers in India to propose a link between breast cancer and heredity and to identify the links among cancers and certain viruses. Continuing this trailblazing work, Ranadive studied Mycobacterium leprae, the bacterium that causes leprosy, and aided in developing a vaccine. In 1973, Dr. Ranadive and 11 colleagues founded the Indian Women Scientists’ Association (IWSA) to support women in scientific fields.”After her retirement in 1989, Dr Kamal Ranadive worked relentlessly towards training women and promoting healthcare in rural areas, all the while encouraging young Indian students and researchers to return to Indian and further develop the country.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3 may never happen due to fallout between…

Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera found dead at home, police investigating suicide angle

Happy Hartalika Teej 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share on this auspicious festival

'Poll pact can be decided during elections': AIADMK announces snapping ties with BJP

Microsoft Paint receives major update after 38 years, gets few Photoshop features

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE