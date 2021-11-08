Who is Dr Kamal Ranadive and why is Google celebrating her 104th birth anniversary?

Google is celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Kamal Ranadive, an Indian cell biologist who is best known for her groundbreaking cancer research.

Google often celebrates significant events and people through a small visual or animation on its Google Doodle. On November 8, the Google Doodle illustration is celebrating the 104th birth anniversary of renowned Indian biologist Dr Kamal Ranadive.

The Google Doodle, which has been created by India-based guest artist Ibrahim Rayintakath, shows a small illustration of the notable Indian cell biologist with a microscope, celebrating her contribution towards science and medical research.Dr Kamal Samarath, popularly known as Dr Kamal Ranadive, was born on November 8, 1917, in Pune, making today her 104th birth anniversary. Though her family encouraged her to pursue a medical education, Ranadive was always drawn towards biology, and finally made an excelling career in the field.

After receiving a doctorate in cytology in 1949 while working at the Indian Cancer Research Center (ICRC), Dr Kamal Ranadive joined Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland in the US for her fellowship, after which she returned to Mumbai.After rigorous research and study about the matter, Dr Ranadive established the country’s first tissue culture laboratory. She also made a breakthrough in cancer research, deriving the link between breast cancer and heredity.

The Google doodle page states, “As the director of the ICRC and a pioneer in animal modeling of cancer development, Ranadive was among the first researchers in India to propose a link between breast cancer and heredity and to identify the links among cancers and certain viruses. Continuing this trailblazing work, Ranadive studied Mycobacterium leprae, the bacterium that causes leprosy, and aided in developing a vaccine. In 1973, Dr. Ranadive and 11 colleagues founded the Indian Women Scientists’ Association (IWSA) to support women in scientific fields.”After her retirement in 1989, Dr Kamal Ranadive worked relentlessly towards training women and promoting healthcare in rural areas, all the while encouraging young Indian students and researchers to return to Indian and further develop the country.