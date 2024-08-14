Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why Sunny Nehra is considered the best ethical hacker in India?

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

Meet woman, who is set to hold key position in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company, appointed as...

Who is Dr Ashok Sinha? The Man Behind Viral Video Exposing Adivasi Hair Oil Scam

'Amitabh Bachchan is...': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, RGV shares shocking news, says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: top 6 destination for siblings getaway

Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: top 6 destination for siblings getaway

Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel appointed as India's new bowling coach

Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel appointed as India's new bowling coach

Why Sunny Nehra is considered the best ethical hacker in India?

Why Sunny Nehra is considered the best ethical hacker in India?

World's most venomous snake

World's most venomous snake

Health benefits of star fruit

Health benefits of star fruit

What is temperature of volcanic lava ?

What is temperature of volcanic lava ?

रक्�षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: top 6 destination for siblings getaway

Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: top 6 destination for siblings getaway

Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

'Amitabh Bachchan is...': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, RGV shares shocking news, says...

'Amitabh Bachchan is...': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, RGV shares shocking news, says...

Once India's highest-paid actor, declined Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer for Bigg Boss, then show rejected him when...

Once India's highest-paid actor, declined Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer for Bigg Boss, then show rejected him when...

Meet actress accused of having 'secret child', was youngest Indian at Cannes but was boycotted, turned producer, now...

Meet actress accused of having 'secret child', was youngest Indian at Cannes but was boycotted, turned producer, now...

HomeIndia

India

Who is Dr Ashok Sinha? The Man Behind Viral Video Exposing Adivasi Hair Oil Scam

Dr Sinha's recent video exposing the alleged "Adivasi Hair Oil" scam has gone viral, sparking widespread public anger and concern.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 03:53 PM IST

Who is Dr Ashok Sinha? The Man Behind Viral Video Exposing Adivasi Hair Oil Scam
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A video exposing the alleged scam behind the popular "Adivasi Hair Oil" has taken social media by storm. At the center of this controversy is Dr. Ashok Sinha, a renowned trichologist and hair transplant surgeon, whose revelations have sparked outrage and raised questions about the authenticity of these widely promoted products.

Who is Dr. Ashok Sinha?

Dr. Ashok Sinha is a well-known figure in the field of hair treatment and hair transplant, with over 12 years of experience. He has performed more than 4,000 hair transplants and is recognized for his expertise in advanced hair transplant techniques. His team pioneered the introduction of Long Hair FUE and Direct Non-Shaven FUE in India, both considered groundbreaking advancements in hair restoration. Dr. Sinha's innovative spirit is further evident in his two patents related to hair transplant technology.

Education and Career

Born on January 5, 1977, in Bihar Sharif, Bihar, Dr. Sinha completed his schooling in his hometown and went on to earn his MBBS degree from Grant Medical College, Mumbai. He has been actively practicing as a trichologist and hair transplant surgeon since 2011.

Achievements

* Founder of Follicular Technologies Pvt Ltd and Floret Consultant Pvt Ltd

* Holder of two patents in hair transplant technology
* Recognized for his ability to diagnose hair loss causes by mere examination
* Recipient of the YouTube Creator Award (Silver Button) in 2019

Social Media Presence

Dr. Sinha actively engages with the public through his YouTube channel 'Adon Hair Care,' where he shares valuable insights on hair care and treatment. His recent interactions with notable personalities like Baba Bageshwar and John Abraham have further amplified his reach and influence.

The Viral Video and its Impact

Dr. Sinha's recent video exposing the alleged "Adivasi Hair Oil" scam has gone viral, sparking widespread public anger and concern. In the video, he raises serious questions about the manufacturing practices, ingredients, and celebrity endorsements associated with these oils. He highlights the potential health risks, including hair loss and scalp damage, due to the use of non-FDA-approved methods and ingredients.

Public Outrage and the Road Ahead

The video has ignited a public outcry, with people demanding answers from the celebrities who endorsed these products and urging the government to take strict action against the manufacturers. The hashtag #AdivasiHairOilScam is trending on social media, reflecting the widespread concern and anger.

The future of the "Adivasi Hair Oil" industry hangs in the balance as people await answers and action from both the authorities and the celebrities involved. Dr. Sinha's revelations have undoubtedly raised awareness about the importance of consumer vigilance and the need for stricter regulations in the hair care industry.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'If allegations true...' says veteran investor Marc Faber amid row over latest Hindenburg report

'If allegations true...' says veteran investor Marc Faber amid row over latest Hindenburg report

Meet actor who is set to become India's highest-paid actor, more than SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, to earn Rs..

Meet actor who is set to become India's highest-paid actor, more than SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, to earn Rs..

This actress was abused by mother, fell in love with married man at 15, attempted suicide, then became only star to...

This actress was abused by mother, fell in love with married man at 15, attempted suicide, then became only star to...

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

Mukesh Ambani to invest in Rs 14,839 crore Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail for...

Mukesh Ambani to invest in Rs 14,839 crore Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: top 6 destination for siblings getaway

Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: top 6 destination for siblings getaway

Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

This actor once sold eggs, worked as driver, later became highest paid actor, made Amitabh Bachchan a star with...

This actor once sold eggs, worked as driver, later became highest paid actor, made Amitabh Bachchan a star with...

Once India's highest-paid actor, declined Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer for Bigg Boss, then show rejected him when...

Once India's highest-paid actor, declined Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer for Bigg Boss, then show rejected him when...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement