Who is Dr Ashok Sinha? The Man Behind Viral Video Exposing Adivasi Hair Oil Scam

Dr Sinha's recent video exposing the alleged "Adivasi Hair Oil" scam has gone viral, sparking widespread public anger and concern.

A video exposing the alleged scam behind the popular "Adivasi Hair Oil" has taken social media by storm. At the center of this controversy is Dr. Ashok Sinha, a renowned trichologist and hair transplant surgeon, whose revelations have sparked outrage and raised questions about the authenticity of these widely promoted products.

Who is Dr. Ashok Sinha?

Dr. Ashok Sinha is a well-known figure in the field of hair treatment and hair transplant, with over 12 years of experience. He has performed more than 4,000 hair transplants and is recognized for his expertise in advanced hair transplant techniques. His team pioneered the introduction of Long Hair FUE and Direct Non-Shaven FUE in India, both considered groundbreaking advancements in hair restoration. Dr. Sinha's innovative spirit is further evident in his two patents related to hair transplant technology.

Education and Career

Born on January 5, 1977, in Bihar Sharif, Bihar, Dr. Sinha completed his schooling in his hometown and went on to earn his MBBS degree from Grant Medical College, Mumbai. He has been actively practicing as a trichologist and hair transplant surgeon since 2011.

Achievements

* Founder of Follicular Technologies Pvt Ltd and Floret Consultant Pvt Ltd

* Holder of two patents in hair transplant technology

* Recognized for his ability to diagnose hair loss causes by mere examination

* Recipient of the YouTube Creator Award (Silver Button) in 2019

Social Media Presence

Dr. Sinha actively engages with the public through his YouTube channel 'Adon Hair Care,' where he shares valuable insights on hair care and treatment. His recent interactions with notable personalities like Baba Bageshwar and John Abraham have further amplified his reach and influence.

The Viral Video and its Impact

Dr. Sinha's recent video exposing the alleged "Adivasi Hair Oil" scam has gone viral, sparking widespread public anger and concern. In the video, he raises serious questions about the manufacturing practices, ingredients, and celebrity endorsements associated with these oils. He highlights the potential health risks, including hair loss and scalp damage, due to the use of non-FDA-approved methods and ingredients.

Public Outrage and the Road Ahead

The video has ignited a public outcry, with people demanding answers from the celebrities who endorsed these products and urging the government to take strict action against the manufacturers. The hashtag #AdivasiHairOilScam is trending on social media, reflecting the widespread concern and anger.

The future of the "Adivasi Hair Oil" industry hangs in the balance as people await answers and action from both the authorities and the celebrities involved. Dr. Sinha's revelations have undoubtedly raised awareness about the importance of consumer vigilance and the need for stricter regulations in the hair care industry.