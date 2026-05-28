Who is D.K Shivakumar? Congress veteran, 8-time MLA likely as next Karnataka CM after Siddaramaiah’s resignation; Know his education, family, political career

In a major leadership shuffle in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah is set to resign from his position on Thursday, May 28. 77-year-old Congress veteran is all set to step down to pave the way for Deputy Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar.

In a major leadership shuffle in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah is set to resign from his position on Thursday, May 28. 77-year-old Congress veteran is all set to step down to pave the way for Deputy Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar. CM Siddaramaiah hosted a breakfast meeting at his 'kaveri' residence in Bengaluru, where D.K. Shivakumar publicly touched the feet of CM to seek his blessings. The meeting was attended by other leaders including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil, where CM Siddaramaih confirmed his resignation after Lunch, as per reports.

Who is D.K Shivakumar?

D.K Shivakumar is a senior leader of Indian National Congress, who currently serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka since May 2023 after Congress' decisive victory in Karnataka elections 2023. Talking about his political career, Shivakumar has also served as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee since July 2020. He is an eight time Legislative Assembly (MLA), representing the Sathanur constituency from 1989 to 2008 and later has represented the Kanakapura constituency since 2008.

About his early life, D.K. Shivakumar was born to Kempegowda and Gour amma in Kanakapura near Bangalore, Karnataka. He has completed his postgraduate degree (Master of Arts (M.A.) in Political Science) in 2006 from Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru. He pursued his graduation from Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya (SJRC) College, Bengaluru.

Shivakumar is also the founder of educational institutions such as the Global Academy of Technology in Bengaluru. Global Academy of Technology (GAT), a prominent engineering and management institution in Bengaluru. He also established the D.K. Shivakumar College of Education in Bhadravathi.

At personal front, Shivakumar married to his wife Usha in 1993 and has two daughters, Aishwarya and Aabharana, and a son Aakash. His elder daughter Aishwarya is married to Amartya Hedge, son of Malvika Hedge and Café Coffee Day founder V. G. Siddhartha, who tragically died in a suicide by drowning incident.

D.K. Shivakumar as next CM

The speculations of leadership change intensified following recent meetings of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Following the breakfast meeting on Thursday, Former MP and DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh, arrived at Shivakumar's residence in Bengaluru, where supporters gathered to distribute sweets.Youth Congress has demanded the appointment of Minister Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, as the Deputy Chief Minister in the new cabinet if Shivakumar takes over the top post.