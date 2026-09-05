Who is Dinesh Sharma? New Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma has been appointed Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Know about his political career, roles and academic background.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma was on Saturday appointed Lt Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr Dinesh Sharma as Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique issued late Saturday night.

President of India Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Dr. Dinesh Sharma as Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. pic.twitter.com/1YO8FXOlfZ — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2026

Who is Dinesh Sharma?

The 62-year-old Dinesh Sharma is a well-known politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha representing Uttar Pradesh. He served as Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2017 to 2022 alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and was succeeded by Brajesh Pathak. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on November 25. He is also the vice chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

He has been a Rajya Sabha MP since September 9, 2023, after winning a by-election unopposed. Before joining the state government, Sharma served as the Mayor of Lucknow. Within the BJP, he has held key organisational positions, including National Vice President and Gujarat party in-charge. He also has an academic background and has worked as a professor at the University of Lucknow.