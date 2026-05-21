Who is Digvijay Singh Chauhan? Khatu Shyam Sevadar alleged of ramming SUV into 3 bikes killing 1 in Pushkar; Alcohol bottles recovered

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, a speeding Fortuner SUV rammed into three motorcycles, killing one person and injuring four others in Pushkar. The man is identified as Digvijay Singh Chauhan. Who is he?

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, a speeding Fortuner SUV rammed into three motorcycles, killing one person and injuring four others in Pushkar. The man is identified as Digvijay Singh Chauhan, who was drunk while driving the car. He is allegedly a member of the Khatu Shyam Mandir Seva Samiti. The crash occurred late Monday night, on May 18, near Pushkar Ghati on the Pushkar-Ajmer highway.

Who is Digvijay Singh Chauhan?

Digvijay Singh Chauhan is allegedly a known figure and sevadar (volunteer/devotee) at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan. Soon after the incident, several videos of Digvijay Singh surfaced online. In the viral clips, he can allegedly be seen performing VIP-related duties and services inside the Khatu Shyam Temple premises. Now he has been taken into custody.

Here's what happened

On May 18, a SUV was travelling from Pushkar towards Ajmer at around 9.45 pm when it lost control and struck multiple motorcycles on the road. One man was killed, while everal others were injured in the accident.

The Fortuner involved in the crash is reportedly registered in the name of the Khatu Shyam Mandir Seva Samiti, and the car already had nine pending overspeeding challans against it. Reports claim that Digvijay was drunk and was behind the wheels. During investigation, several cartons and bottles of alcohol were recovered from the car.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Dholabhata in Ajmer. Ravi, who worked as a painter, was travelling on a motorcycle with his brother-in-law Jitendra alias Sonu, a resident of Nagra. Jitendra sustained injuries in the collision and was rushed to JLN Hospital for treatment.

On another motorcycle, Rohit (22), a resident of Shastri Nagar, was travelling with his uncle Madhusudan Vaishnav (29). Both suffered injuries in the accident. A third motorcycle rider was also hurt and taken to hospital.

The victim’s father, Kishore Kumar, a retired railway employee, filed a complaint at Pushkar police station following the incident. Ravi is survived by four sisters, two of whom are married.