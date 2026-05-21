FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Who is Digvijay Singh Chauhan? Khatu Shyam Sevadar alleged of ramming SUV into 3 bikes killing 1 in Pushkar; Alcohol bottles recovered

Who is Digvijay Singh Chauhan? Khatu Shyam Sevadar alleged of fatal crash...

'Ironic Pakistan raises India issues with genocidal record': Indian envoy at UN slams Islamabad over civilian deaths in Afghanistan

'Ironic Pakistan raises India issues with genocidal record': Indian envoy at UN

Viral video: Janhvi Kapoor apologises after accidentally hitting fan while facing Pat Cummins’ bowling, watch

Viral video: Janhvi Kapoor apologises after accidentally hitting fan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Digvijay Singh Chauhan? Khatu Shyam Sevadar alleged of ramming SUV into 3 bikes killing 1 in Pushkar; Alcohol bottles recovered

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, a speeding Fortuner SUV rammed into three motorcycles, killing one person and injuring four others in Pushkar. The man is identified as Digvijay Singh Chauhan. Who is he?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 21, 2026, 09:36 AM IST

Who is Digvijay Singh Chauhan? Khatu Shyam Sevadar alleged of ramming SUV into 3 bikes killing 1 in Pushkar; Alcohol bottles recovered
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, a speeding Fortuner SUV rammed into three motorcycles, killing one person and injuring four others in Pushkar. The man is identified as Digvijay Singh Chauhan, who was drunk while driving the car. He is allegedly a member of the Khatu Shyam Mandir Seva Samiti. The crash occurred late Monday night, on May 18, near Pushkar Ghati on the Pushkar-Ajmer highway.

Who is Digvijay Singh Chauhan?

Digvijay Singh Chauhan is allegedly a known figure and sevadar (volunteer/devotee) at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan. Soon after the incident, several videos of Digvijay Singh surfaced online. In the viral clips, he can allegedly be seen performing VIP-related duties and services inside the Khatu Shyam Temple premises. Now he has been taken into custody.

Here's what happened

On May 18, a SUV was travelling from Pushkar towards Ajmer at around 9.45 pm when it lost control and struck multiple motorcycles on the road. One man was killed, while everal others were injured in the accident. 

The Fortuner involved in the crash is reportedly registered in the name of the Khatu Shyam Mandir Seva Samiti, and the car already had nine pending overspeeding challans against it. Reports claim that Digvijay was drunk and was behind the wheels. During investigation, several cartons and bottles of alcohol were recovered from the car. 

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Dholabhata in Ajmer. Ravi, who worked as a painter, was travelling on a motorcycle with his brother-in-law Jitendra alias Sonu, a resident of Nagra. Jitendra sustained injuries in the collision and was rushed to JLN Hospital for treatment.

On another motorcycle, Rohit (22), a resident of Shastri Nagar, was travelling with his uncle Madhusudan Vaishnav (29). Both suffered injuries in the accident. A third motorcycle rider was also hurt and taken to hospital.

The victim’s father, Kishore Kumar, a retired railway employee, filed a complaint at Pushkar police station following the incident. Ravi is survived by four sisters, two of whom are married.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Digvijay Singh Chauhan? Khatu Shyam Sevadar alleged of ramming SUV into 3 bikes killing 1 in Pushkar; Alcohol bottles recovered
Who is Digvijay Singh Chauhan? Khatu Shyam Sevadar alleged of fatal crash...
PM Modi to chair ministers' meeting today: Cabinet reshuffle on cards? Key agenda
PM Modi to Chair Ministers' Meeting today: Cabinet reshuffle on cards?
'Ironic Pakistan raises India issues with genocidal record': Indian envoy at UN slams Islamabad over civilian deaths in Afghanistan
'Ironic Pakistan raises India issues with genocidal record': Indian envoy at UN
Viral video: Janhvi Kapoor apologises after accidentally hitting fan while facing Pat Cummins’ bowling, watch
Viral video: Janhvi Kapoor apologises after accidentally hitting fan
Essel Group turns 100, reflecting on journey from 1926 Adampur venture to diversified conglomerate
Essel Group turns 100; A journey from 1926 Adampur venture to conglomerate
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement