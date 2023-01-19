Search icon
Who is Dhirendra Shastri, Bageshwar Dham's head and religious guru who has millions of followers on social media

Dhirendra Shastri is also known for his controversial remarks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Dhirendra Shastri is the 'Peethadheeshwar' (religious head) of Bageshwar Dham, a Hindu temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. He is only 26 years old but has lakhs of devotees in India and abroad. Many politicians can also be seen meeting him in photos posted online. He is also a katha vachak, who tells religious tales and gives religious teachings to his devotees. He is a revered figure.

He was reportedly born on July 15, 1996. His devotees believe he has the ability to know a person's problems by reading his/her mind. If a devotee approaches him, he writes their problems on a piece of paper beforehand.

He had become famous and revered when he was a teenager. His grandfather was also a katha vachak. He took 'deeksha' from his grandfather. He also runs 'Chamatkari Divya Darbar' on Tuesday and Saturday where he solves problems -- according to his devotees -- using his supernatural abilities.

He is also known for his controversial remarks. On the so-called love jihad, Shastri said in the past that it is a conspiracy to break India. He said funds for such activities come from Muslim-dominated countries.

He recently said, "Those who throw stones at your house, take JCB's to their homes, because India belongs to the followers of the sanatan dharma'.

In May last year, he reportedly told a devotee to not touch his feet as he was untouchable.

Dhirendra Shastri has millions of followers on social media but he dissuades his devotees from wasting time on these websites.

He is an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman. 

