Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meghalaya University responds to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'flood jihad' claim, says 'Our campus...'

Watch: Baby penguins wow with Olympic-level diving skills, National Geographic declares them ‘medal winners’

Paris 2024 Olympics: Team China’s ‘gravitation’ artistic swimming routine is must-see masterpiece, watch

Who is Dhaval Buch? SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch's husband named in Hindenburg report

Sheikh Hasina finally breaks silence over her ouster from Bangladesh, makes SHOCKING claim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Baby penguins wow with Olympic-level diving skills, National Geographic declares them ‘medal winners’

Watch: Baby penguins wow with Olympic-level diving skills, National Geographic declares them ‘medal winners’

Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

8 Bollywood sequels that were box office disasters

8 Bollywood sequels that were box office disasters

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award, confesses he can’t pronounce name, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award, confesses he can’t pronounce name, video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

Who is Dhaval Buch? SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch's husband named in Hindenburg report

Dhaval Buch is currently a senior advisor at Blackstone and at Alvarez & Marsal, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 02:31 PM IST

Who is Dhaval Buch? SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch's husband named in Hindenburg report
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On Saturday, Hindenburg Research launched a new attack against Madhabi Buch, the chairperson of market regulator Sebi, claiming that she and her husband, Dhaval Buch, have investments in obscure offshore funds that were utilised in the Adani money siphoning scandal.

"In the context of allegations made in the Hindenburg Report dated August 10, 2024 against us, we would like to state that we strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report. The same are devoid of any truth. Our life and finances are an open book. All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years. We have no hesitation in disclosing any financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them. Further, in the interest of complete transparency, we would be issuing a detailed statement in due course. It is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research against whom SEBI has taken an Enforcement action and issued a show cause notice has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same," reads a press statement by SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch.

About Dhaval Buch

Dhaval Buch is a senior advisor at Blackstone and at Alvarez & Marsal, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In addition, he is a non-executive director on the Gildan Board. He was previously the Mahindra group's interim president of group technology and the chief executive officer of Bristlecone.

Dhaval Buch held a three-decade career with Unilever, per his LinkedIn profile. His previous position at Unilever was as the company's Chief Procurement Officer; both of these positions were situated in Singapore. Before that, he oversaw the Unilever Supply Chain for the Asia/Africa region.

In a blogpost, Hindenburg said 18 months since its damning report on Adani, "SEBI has shown a surprising lack of interest in Adani's alleged undisclosed web of Mauritius and offshore shell entities." Citing "whistleblower documents", it said, "Madhabi Buch, the current chairperson Of SEBI, and her husband had stakes in both obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal." Obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, allegedly controlled by Vinod Adani -- elder brother of group chairman Gautam Adani -- are alleged to have been used to round-trip funds and inflate stock price.

"In brief, despite the existence of thousands of mainstream, reputable onshore Indian mutual fund products, an industry she now is responsible for regulating, documents show SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had stakes in a multi-layered offshore fund structure with miniscule assets, traversing known high-risk jurisdictions, overseen by a company with reported ties to the Wirecard scandal, in the same entity run by an Adani director and significantly used by Vinod Adani in the alleged Adani cash siphoning scandal," it alleged.

(with inputs from agencies)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh as new head coach of junior men’s team

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh as new head coach of junior men’s team

'If you help our enemy...': Khaleda Zia's party on India hosting Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina

'If you help our enemy...': Khaleda Zia's party on India hosting Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan includes 12 OTT platforms free, price of the plan is just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan includes 12 OTT platforms free, price of the plan is just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest man, but Reliance is not Asia's most valuable company, it is...

Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest man, but Reliance is not Asia's most valuable company, it is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement